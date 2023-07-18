Badger Meter (BMI) Scheduled to Post Earnings on Thursday

Badger Meter (NYSE:BMI – Get Free Report) will announce its earnings results before the market opens on Thursday, July 20th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $0.66 per share for the quarter. Investors that wish to listen to the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

Badger Meter (NYSE:BMI – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 20th. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $0.66 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.55 by $0.11. Badger Meter had a net margin of 12.08% and a return on equity of 16.45%. The company had revenue of $159.10 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $142.73 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.49 EPS. Badger Meter’s revenue was up 20.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts expect Badger Meter to post $3 EPS for the current fiscal year and $3 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Badger Meter Trading Up 2.8 %

Shares of NYSE BMI opened at $146.37 on Tuesday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $143.97 and a two-hundred day moving average of $128.37. The company has a market capitalization of $4.29 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 59.99 and a beta of 0.88. Badger Meter has a twelve month low of $79.93 and a twelve month high of $156.15.

Badger Meter Dividend Announcement

Analyst Ratings Changes

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 6th. Investors of record on Friday, May 26th were issued a $0.225 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 25th. This represents a $0.90 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.61%. Badger Meter’s dividend payout ratio is currently 36.89%.

BMI has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Argus upped their target price on Badger Meter from $130.00 to $151.00 in a research report on Monday, April 24th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft assumed coverage on shares of Badger Meter in a research note on Wednesday, June 28th. They set a “hold” rating and a $142.00 price target on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price target on shares of Badger Meter from $108.00 to $109.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, April 17th. Maxim Group lifted their price objective on Badger Meter from $135.00 to $152.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, April 21st. Finally, Robert W. Baird lifted their price objective on Badger Meter from $110.00 to $115.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, April 17th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $133.80.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Badger Meter

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. American Century Companies Inc. raised its stake in Badger Meter by 15.7% in the 1st quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 5,764 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $575,000 after acquiring an additional 780 shares during the period. HighTower Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Badger Meter by 9.1% in the first quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 5,393 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $537,000 after buying an additional 449 shares in the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. boosted its stake in Badger Meter by 6.1% in the first quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 29,408 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $2,933,000 after buying an additional 1,685 shares in the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can boosted its stake in Badger Meter by 12.7% in the first quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 13,216 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $1,332,000 after buying an additional 1,493 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Acadian Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in Badger Meter in the first quarter valued at about $291,000. 86.52% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Badger Meter Company Profile

Badger Meter, Inc manufactures and markets flow measurement, quality, control, and communication solutions in the United States, Asia, Canada, Europe, Mexico, the Middle East, and internationally. It offers mechanical or static water meters, and related radio and software technologies and services to municipal water utilities.

