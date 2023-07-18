Genuine Parts (GPC) to Release Quarterly Earnings on Thursday

Genuine Parts (NYSE:GPC – Get Free Report) is scheduled to release its 6/30/2023 earnings data before the market opens on Thursday, July 20th. Analysts expect Genuine Parts to post earnings of $2.31 per share for the quarter. Genuine Parts has set its FY23 guidance at $8.95-9.10 EPS.Persons that are interested in participating in the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

Genuine Parts (NYSE:GPC – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 20th. The specialty retailer reported $2.14 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.03 by $0.11. The company had revenue of $5.77 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.68 billion. Genuine Parts had a return on equity of 32.53% and a net margin of 5.50%. The firm’s revenue was up 8.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.86 EPS. On average, analysts expect Genuine Parts to post $9 EPS for the current fiscal year and $10 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Shares of GPC opened at $166.68 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79, a quick ratio of 0.58 and a current ratio of 1.16. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $162.48 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $166.31. The firm has a market capitalization of $23.42 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.09, a P/E/G ratio of 2.05 and a beta of 0.91. Genuine Parts has a 52 week low of $137.73 and a 52 week high of $187.73.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, July 3rd. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 2nd were issued a $0.95 dividend. This represents a $3.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.28%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, June 1st. Genuine Parts’s dividend payout ratio is presently 43.53%.

In related news, insider Randall P. Breaux acquired 500 shares of Genuine Parts stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 1st. The stock was purchased at an average price of $149.44 per share, for a total transaction of $74,720.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the insider now directly owns 20,523 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,066,957.12. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 0.39% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Centaurus Financial Inc. grew its position in shares of Genuine Parts by 12.0% during the first quarter. Centaurus Financial Inc. now owns 3,570 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $597,000 after acquiring an additional 383 shares during the last quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC lifted its holdings in Genuine Parts by 4.4% in the 1st quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 9,404 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $1,573,000 after acquiring an additional 394 shares during the last quarter. Chevy Chase Trust Holdings LLC raised its holdings in shares of Genuine Parts by 1.1% during the first quarter. Chevy Chase Trust Holdings LLC now owns 84,391 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $14,119,000 after acquiring an additional 886 shares during the period. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV lifted its holdings in shares of Genuine Parts by 32.7% in the first quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 130,380 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $21,814,000 after purchasing an additional 32,106 shares in the last quarter. Finally, M Holdings Securities Inc. lifted its stake in Genuine Parts by 4.0% in the 1st quarter. M Holdings Securities Inc. now owns 2,906 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $481,000 after acquiring an additional 113 shares in the last quarter. 80.67% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on the company. The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded Genuine Parts from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $163.00 to $164.00 in a research report on Monday, May 1st. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Truist Financial raised their price objective on shares of Genuine Parts from $186.00 to $195.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, April 21st. Bank of America upgraded shares of Genuine Parts from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $185.00 to $189.00 in a report on Thursday, June 1st. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Genuine Parts from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Friday, June 30th. Finally, Wedbush reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and set a $165.00 target price on shares of Genuine Parts in a research report on Friday, April 21st. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, three have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Genuine Parts has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $181.60.

Genuine Parts Company distributes automotive replacement parts, and industrial parts and materials. It operates through Automotive Parts Group and Industrial Parts Group segments. The company distributes automotive replacement parts for hybrid and electric vehicles, trucks, SUVs, buses, motorcycles, recreational vehicles, farm vehicles, small engines, farm equipment, marine equipment, and heavy duty equipment; and accessory and supply items used by various automotive aftermarket customers, such as repair shops, service stations, fleet operators, automobile and truck dealers, leasing companies, bus and truck lines, mass merchandisers, farms, and individuals.

