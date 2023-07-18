Ocado Group plc (OTCMKTS:OCDGF) Receives Average Rating of “Strong Sell” from Analysts

Shares of Ocado Group plc (OTCMKTS:OCDGF – Get Free Report) have earned a consensus rating of “Strong Sell” from the nine brokerages that are covering the stock, MarketBeat reports. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and four have given a hold rating to the company. The average twelve-month price target among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $570.00.

A number of research firms have commented on OCDGF. BNP Paribas raised Ocado Group from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, June 12th. The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on Ocado Group in a report on Tuesday, April 11th. They set a “neutral” rating on the stock. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft initiated coverage on Ocado Group in a report on Thursday, April 27th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock.

Ocado Group Stock Down 4.7 %

OTCMKTS:OCDGF opened at $7.75 on Friday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $5.92 and its two-hundred day moving average is $6.66. Ocado Group has a 52 week low of $4.26 and a 52 week high of $11.69.

Ocado Group Company Profile

Ocado Group plc operates as an online grocery retailer in the United Kingdom and internationally. It operates through three segments: Retail, UK Solutions & Logistics, and International Solutions. The company sells general merchandise and grocery products on its Ocado.com, as well as provides online retail solutions to corporate customers; and customer fulfillment center and logistics services.

