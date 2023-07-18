United Rentals, Inc. (NYSE:URI) Receives $428.69 Average Price Target from Analysts

United Rentals, Inc. (NYSE:URI – Get Free Report) has been given an average recommendation of “Hold” by the twelve ratings firms that are presently covering the firm, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 12 month target price among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $428.69.

A number of research firms recently commented on URI. UBS Group lifted their price objective on United Rentals from $458.00 to $527.00 in a research report on Wednesday, July 12th. KeyCorp lifted their price target on United Rentals from $475.00 to $520.00 in a report on Thursday, July 13th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price target on United Rentals from $399.00 to $406.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 12th. Citigroup lowered their price target on United Rentals from $500.00 to $450.00 in a report on Tuesday, April 18th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group lowered their price target on United Rentals from $544.00 to $482.00 in a report on Friday, April 28th.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, CFO William E. Grace sold 725 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, April 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $359.63, for a total transaction of $260,731.75. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 6,520 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,344,787.60. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 0.46% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On United Rentals

United Rentals Trading Up 1.4 %

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. MUFG Americas Holdings Corp lifted its position in United Rentals by 1,900.0% during the 3rd quarter. MUFG Americas Holdings Corp now owns 100 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 95 shares in the last quarter. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of United Rentals in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $27,000. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of United Rentals by 44.8% in the 4th quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 84 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 26 shares in the last quarter. IAG Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of United Rentals in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Finally, Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. raised its position in shares of United Rentals by 62.3% in the 4th quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 86 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 33 shares in the last quarter. 91.46% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

United Rentals stock opened at $451.49 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $31.03 billion, a PE ratio of 14.50, a P/E/G ratio of 0.69 and a beta of 1.88. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $387.92 and a 200 day moving average price of $398.04. United Rentals has a 52 week low of $255.66 and a 52 week high of $481.99. The company has a current ratio of 1.15, a quick ratio of 1.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.61.

United Rentals (NYSE:URI – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 26th. The construction company reported $7.95 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $8.12 by ($0.17). The company had revenue of $3.29 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.17 billion. United Rentals had a return on equity of 36.77% and a net margin of 17.65%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 30.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $5.73 EPS. Equities research analysts predict that United Rentals will post 39.67 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

United Rentals Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, May 24th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, May 10th were issued a dividend of $1.48 per share. This represents a $5.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.31%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, May 9th. United Rentals’s payout ratio is currently 18.99%.

About United Rentals

United Rentals, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as an equipment rental company. It operates in two segments, General Rentals and Specialty. The General Rentals segment rents general construction and industrial equipment includes backhoes, skid-steer loaders, forklifts, earthmoving equipment, and material handling equipment; aerial work platforms, such as boom and scissor lifts; and general tools and light equipment comprising pressure washers, water pumps, and power tools for construction and industrial companies, manufacturers, utilities, municipalities, homeowners, and government entities.

