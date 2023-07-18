Brokerages Set Ocado Group plc (OTCMKTS:OCDGF) Target Price at $570.00

Shares of Ocado Group plc (OTCMKTS:OCDGF – Get Free Report) have been assigned an average recommendation of “Strong Sell” from the nine analysts that are currently covering the firm, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation and four have assigned a hold recommendation to the company. The average 12-month target price among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $570.00.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft assumed coverage on shares of Ocado Group in a report on Thursday, April 27th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on shares of Ocado Group in a research note on Tuesday, April 11th. They set a “neutral” rating on the stock. Finally, BNP Paribas raised shares of Ocado Group from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, June 12th.

Ocado Group Stock Down 4.7 %

OCDGF stock opened at $7.75 on Friday. Ocado Group has a fifty-two week low of $4.26 and a fifty-two week high of $11.69. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $5.92 and its 200 day simple moving average is $6.66.

About Ocado Group

Ocado Group plc operates as an online grocery retailer in the United Kingdom and internationally. It operates through three segments: Retail, UK Solutions & Logistics, and International Solutions. The company sells general merchandise and grocery products on its Ocado.com, as well as provides online retail solutions to corporate customers; and customer fulfillment center and logistics services.

