NatWest Group plc (LON:NWG) Receives Average Rating of “Moderate Buy” from Analysts

Shares of NatWest Group plc (LON:NWG – Get Free Report) have received a consensus recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the eleven ratings firms that are presently covering the stock, Marketbeat.com reports. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and eight have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12-month target price among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is GBX 328.75 ($4.30).

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on NWG shares. Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on shares of NatWest Group from GBX 350 ($4.58) to GBX 320 ($4.18) in a research note on Thursday, July 6th. Shore Capital reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of NatWest Group in a research note on Monday, May 22nd. Barclays cut their price target on shares of NatWest Group from GBX 380 ($4.97) to GBX 360 ($4.71) and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, July 3rd. Credit Suisse Group cut their price target on shares of NatWest Group from GBX 360 ($4.71) to GBX 350 ($4.58) in a report on Tuesday, May 2nd. Finally, Berenberg Bank reissued a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 360 ($4.71) price target on shares of NatWest Group in a report on Wednesday, July 5th.

NatWest Group Stock Up 1.5 %

NWG stock opened at GBX 246.60 ($3.22) on Friday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of GBX 253.13 and a 200 day moving average of GBX 271.11. The stock has a market capitalization of £22.05 billion, a PE ratio of 587.14, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.49 and a beta of 1.26. NatWest Group has a 52 week low of GBX 210.90 ($2.76) and a 52 week high of GBX 313.10 ($4.09).

Insider Transactions at NatWest Group

NatWest Group Company Profile

In other news, insider Alison Rose sold 52,863 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of GBX 260 ($3.40), for a total transaction of £137,443.80 ($179,712.08). In other news, insider Katie Murray sold 604,853 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of GBX 274 ($3.58), for a total transaction of £1,657,297.22 ($2,166,968.12). Also, insider Alison Rose sold 52,863 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of GBX 260 ($3.40), for a total transaction of £137,443.80 ($179,712.08). Corporate insiders own 42.65% of the company’s stock.

NatWest Group plc, together with its subsidiaries, provides banking and financial products and services to personal, commercial, corporate, and institutional customers in the United Kingdom and internationally. It operates through Retail Banking, Private Banking, and Commercial & Institutional segments.

Featured Stories

