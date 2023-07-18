FedEx Co. (NYSE:FDX) Receives $245.11 Consensus Price Target from Analysts

FedEx Co. (NYSE:FDX – Get Free Report) has earned a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” from the twenty-four brokerages that are covering the company, MarketBeat reports. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the company. The average twelve-month price objective among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $245.11.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on FDX shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on shares of FedEx from $228.00 to $251.00 in a research report on Wednesday, June 21st. Bank of America cut their price objective on shares of FedEx from $295.00 to $290.00 in a research report on Wednesday, June 21st. Stifel Nicolaus cut their price objective on shares of FedEx from $264.00 to $259.00 in a research report on Wednesday, June 21st. Loop Capital cut their price objective on shares of FedEx from $263.00 to $255.00 in a research report on Thursday, June 22nd. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on shares of FedEx from $180.00 to $186.00 in a research report on Wednesday, June 21st.

NYSE:FDX opened at $254.73 on Friday. The company has a fifty day moving average of $234.07 and a 200 day moving average of $218.29. FedEx has a 52 week low of $141.92 and a 52 week high of $262.87. The company has a quick ratio of 1.33, a current ratio of 1.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78. The firm has a market capitalization of $64.25 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.43, a P/E/G ratio of 1.24 and a beta of 1.35.

FedEx ( NYSE:FDX Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, June 20th. The shipping service provider reported $4.94 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $4.85 by $0.09. FedEx had a net margin of 4.41% and a return on equity of 15.32%. The business had revenue of $21.93 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $22.55 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $6.87 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 10.1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts predict that FedEx will post 17.29 earnings per share for the current year.

In other FedEx news, VP Jennifer L. Johnson sold 10,801 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $238.61, for a total transaction of $2,577,226.61. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 3,196 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $762,597.56. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. In related news, EVP Robert B. Carter sold 19,270 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $246.00, for a total value of $4,740,420.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 58,875 shares in the company, valued at $14,483,250. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, VP Jennifer L. Johnson sold 10,801 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $238.61, for a total transaction of $2,577,226.61. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 3,196 shares in the company, valued at approximately $762,597.56. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 8.62% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of FDX. RB Capital Management LLC increased its position in FedEx by 3.3% during the first quarter. RB Capital Management LLC now owns 1,951 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock valued at $451,000 after acquiring an additional 63 shares during the last quarter. AMI Investment Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of FedEx by 43.9% in the first quarter. AMI Investment Management Inc. now owns 15,385 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock worth $3,560,000 after purchasing an additional 4,693 shares during the last quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. grew its holdings in shares of FedEx by 101.5% in the first quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. now owns 4,274 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock worth $989,000 after purchasing an additional 2,153 shares during the last quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of FedEx by 7.8% in the first quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 148,735 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock worth $34,408,000 after purchasing an additional 10,731 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Loomis Sayles & Co. L P grew its holdings in shares of FedEx by 553.3% in the first quarter. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P now owns 392 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock worth $91,000 after purchasing an additional 332 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 73.39% of the company’s stock.

FedEx Corporation provides transportation, e-commerce, and business services in the United States and internationally. The company's FedEx Express segment offers express transportation, small-package ground delivery, and freight transportation services; time-critical transportation services; and cross-border enablement, technology, and e-commerce transportation solutions.

