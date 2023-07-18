FedEx Co. (NYSE:FDX) Receives $245.11 Consensus Price Target from Analysts

FedEx Co. (NYSE:FDX – Get Free Report) has earned a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” from the twenty-four brokerages that are covering the company, MarketBeat reports. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the company. The average twelve-month price objective among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $245.11.
A number of analysts have recently weighed in on FDX shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on shares of FedEx from $228.00 to $251.00 in a research report on Wednesday, June 21st. Bank of America cut their price objective on shares of FedEx from $295.00 to $290.00 in a research report on Wednesday, June 21st. Stifel Nicolaus cut their price objective on shares of FedEx from $264.00 to $259.00 in a research report on Wednesday, June 21st. Loop Capital cut their price objective on shares of FedEx from $263.00 to $255.00 in a research report on Thursday, June 22nd. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on shares of FedEx from $180.00 to $186.00 in a research report on Wednesday, June 21st.
FedEx Trading Down 1.1 %
NYSE:FDX opened at $254.73 on Friday. The company has a fifty day moving average of $234.07 and a 200 day moving average of $218.29. FedEx has a 52 week low of $141.92 and a 52 week high of $262.87. The company has a quick ratio of 1.33, a current ratio of 1.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78. The firm has a market capitalization of $64.25 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.43, a P/E/G ratio of 1.24 and a beta of 1.35.
Insider Buying and Selling at FedEx
In other FedEx news, VP Jennifer L. Johnson sold 10,801 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $238.61, for a total transaction of $2,577,226.61. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 3,196 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $762,597.56. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. In related news, EVP Robert B. Carter sold 19,270 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $246.00, for a total value of $4,740,420.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 58,875 shares in the company, valued at $14,483,250. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, VP Jennifer L. Johnson sold 10,801 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $238.61, for a total transaction of $2,577,226.61. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 3,196 shares in the company, valued at approximately $762,597.56. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 8.62% of the company’s stock.
Institutional Inflows and Outflows
A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of FDX. RB Capital Management LLC increased its position in FedEx by 3.3% during the first quarter. RB Capital Management LLC now owns 1,951 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock valued at $451,000 after acquiring an additional 63 shares during the last quarter. AMI Investment Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of FedEx by 43.9% in the first quarter. AMI Investment Management Inc. now owns 15,385 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock worth $3,560,000 after purchasing an additional 4,693 shares during the last quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. grew its holdings in shares of FedEx by 101.5% in the first quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. now owns 4,274 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock worth $989,000 after purchasing an additional 2,153 shares during the last quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of FedEx by 7.8% in the first quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 148,735 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock worth $34,408,000 after purchasing an additional 10,731 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Loomis Sayles & Co. L P grew its holdings in shares of FedEx by 553.3% in the first quarter. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P now owns 392 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock worth $91,000 after purchasing an additional 332 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 73.39% of the company’s stock.
FedEx Company Profile
FedEx Corporation provides transportation, e-commerce, and business services in the United States and internationally. The company's FedEx Express segment offers express transportation, small-package ground delivery, and freight transportation services; time-critical transportation services; and cross-border enablement, technology, and e-commerce transportation solutions.
Recommended Stories
- Five stocks we like better than FedEx
- Is It Time To Take Another Bite Of Chewy, Inc?
- GreenPower Motor Company Shifts Into High Gear
- Is the Microsoft Deal Driving Applied Optoelectronics 300% Gain?
- Can Unity Software Sustain The Momentum?
- Nvidia Invested $50 million into This AI Drug Discovery Biotech
Receive News & Ratings for FedEx Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for FedEx and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.