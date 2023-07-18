NatWest Group plc (LON:NWG) Receives GBX 328.75 Consensus Target Price from Brokerages

Shares of NatWest Group plc (LON:NWG – Get Free Report) have earned an average recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the eleven brokerages that are currently covering the stock, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. The average 1 year target price among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is GBX 328.75 ($4.30).
A number of brokerages have issued reports on NWG. Berenberg Bank restated a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 360 ($4.71) price objective on shares of NatWest Group in a research note on Wednesday, July 5th. Shore Capital restated a “buy” rating on shares of NatWest Group in a research note on Monday, May 22nd. Credit Suisse Group cut their price target on NatWest Group from GBX 360 ($4.71) to GBX 350 ($4.58) in a research note on Tuesday, May 2nd. Morgan Stanley cut their price target on NatWest Group from GBX 350 ($4.58) to GBX 320 ($4.18) in a research note on Thursday, July 6th. Finally, Barclays cut their price target on NatWest Group from GBX 380 ($4.97) to GBX 360 ($4.71) and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, July 3rd.
NatWest Group Trading Up 1.5 %
LON NWG opened at GBX 246.60 ($3.22) on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of £22.05 billion, a P/E ratio of 587.14, a PEG ratio of 0.49 and a beta of 1.26. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of GBX 253.13 and a 200 day simple moving average of GBX 271.11. NatWest Group has a 12 month low of GBX 210.90 ($2.76) and a 12 month high of GBX 313.10 ($4.09).
NatWest Group Company Profile
NatWest Group plc, together with its subsidiaries, provides banking and financial products and services to personal, commercial, corporate, and institutional customers in the United Kingdom and internationally. It operates through Retail Banking, Private Banking, and Commercial & Institutional segments.
