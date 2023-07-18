Open Lending Co. (NASDAQ:LPRO) Given Average Rating of “Moderate Buy” by Brokerages

Shares of Open Lending Co. (NASDAQ:LPRO – Get Free Report) have received a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” from the ten brokerages that are currently covering the firm, Marketbeat Ratings reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, three have issued a hold recommendation and six have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12 month price objective among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $10.38.

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Stephens reaffirmed an “equal weight” rating and set a $7.00 target price on shares of Open Lending in a research report on Thursday, March 30th. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on Open Lending from $5.00 to $6.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 11th. JMP Securities upped their price target on Open Lending from $10.00 to $12.00 and gave the company a “market outperform” rating in a research report on Friday. TheStreet raised Open Lending from a “d” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Monday, June 12th. Finally, William Blair reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of Open Lending in a report on Wednesday, May 10th.

Open Lending Stock Up 3.5 %

Shares of NASDAQ LPRO opened at $11.21 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69, a quick ratio of 16.24 and a current ratio of 16.24. Open Lending has a 52 week low of $5.35 and a 52 week high of $11.99. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.35 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.48 and a beta of 0.75. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $10.22 and its 200 day moving average is $8.48.

Insider Buying and Selling at Open Lending

Open Lending ( NASDAQ:LPRO Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 9th. The company reported $0.10 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.07 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $38.36 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $32.19 million. Open Lending had a return on equity of 26.08% and a net margin of 33.36%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 23.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.18 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts forecast that Open Lending will post 0.37 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director Shubhi Suryaji Rao sold 4,350 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $10.83, for a total value of $47,110.50. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 8,189 shares in the company, valued at $88,686.87. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In other news, Director Shubhi Suryaji Rao sold 4,350 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $10.83, for a total value of $47,110.50. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 8,189 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $88,686.87. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director John Joseph Flynn sold 50,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $10.34, for a total value of $517,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 2,629,666 shares in the company, valued at $27,190,746.44. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 104,350 shares of company stock valued at $1,065,611. Company insiders own 17.10% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its position in Open Lending by 55.3% during the 2nd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 6,399,688 shares of the company’s stock worth $65,469,000 after acquiring an additional 2,277,806 shares during the period. Cannell Capital LLC purchased a new stake in Open Lending during the 1st quarter worth approximately $17,951,000. Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of Open Lending during the 4th quarter worth approximately $6,095,000. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Open Lending by 9.3% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 9,887,343 shares of the company’s stock worth $186,970,000 after purchasing an additional 838,752 shares during the last quarter. Finally, BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Open Lending by 11.9% during the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 7,609,797 shares of the company’s stock worth $61,182,000 after purchasing an additional 807,200 shares during the last quarter. 90.79% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Open Lending

Open Lending Corporation provides lending enablement and risk analytics solutions to credit unions, regional banks, finance companies, and captive finance companies of automakers in the United States. It offers Lenders Protection Program (LPP), which is a cloud-based automotive lending platform that provides loan analytics solutions and automated issuance of credit default insurance with third-party insurance providers.

