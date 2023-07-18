MarketAxess Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:MKTX) Receives $318.50 Average Target Price from Analysts

Shares of MarketAxess Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:MKTX – Get Free Report) have been assigned a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the ten brokerages that are covering the company, MarketBeat reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, six have given a hold recommendation and three have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 12 month price objective among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $318.50.
MKTX has been the topic of several research analyst reports. 888 reissued a “maintains” rating on shares of MarketAxess in a report on Thursday, April 27th. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on shares of MarketAxess from $341.00 to $344.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 11th. Barclays lowered their target price on shares of MarketAxess from $310.00 to $296.00 in a report on Thursday, July 13th. Atlantic Securities lowered their price objective on shares of MarketAxess from $368.00 to $315.00 in a research report on Wednesday, July 12th. Finally, Piper Sandler lowered their price objective on shares of MarketAxess from $375.00 to $260.00 in a research report on Wednesday, July 5th.
In related news, insider Kevin M. Mcpherson sold 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $274.00, for a total value of $548,000.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 71,899 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $19,700,326. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. 2.00% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.
Shares of NASDAQ:MKTX opened at $255.30 on Friday. MarketAxess has a 1-year low of $217.44 and a 1-year high of $399.78. The company has a market capitalization of $9.62 billion, a P/E ratio of 37.00 and a beta of 0.76. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $272.07 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $319.55.
MarketAxess (NASDAQ:MKTX – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 26th. The financial services provider reported $1.96 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.90 by $0.06. MarketAxess had a net margin of 35.23% and a return on equity of 24.55%. The business had revenue of $203.20 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $200.36 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.73 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that MarketAxess will post 7.24 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, May 24th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, May 10th were paid a $0.72 dividend. This represents a $2.88 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.13%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, May 9th. MarketAxess’s dividend payout ratio is currently 41.74%.
MarketAxess Holdings Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates an electronic trading platform for institutional investor and broker-dealer companies worldwide. It offers the access to liquidity in the U.S. investment-grade bonds, U.S. high-yield bonds, and U.S. Treasuries, as well as municipal bonds, emerging market debts, Eurobonds, and other fixed-income securities.
