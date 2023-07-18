MarketAxess Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:MKTX) Receives $318.50 Average Target Price from Analysts

Shares of MarketAxess Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:MKTX – Get Free Report) have been assigned a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the ten brokerages that are covering the company, MarketBeat reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, six have given a hold recommendation and three have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 12 month price objective among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $318.50.

MKTX has been the topic of several research analyst reports. 888 reissued a “maintains” rating on shares of MarketAxess in a report on Thursday, April 27th. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on shares of MarketAxess from $341.00 to $344.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 11th. Barclays lowered their target price on shares of MarketAxess from $310.00 to $296.00 in a report on Thursday, July 13th. Atlantic Securities lowered their price objective on shares of MarketAxess from $368.00 to $315.00 in a research report on Wednesday, July 12th. Finally, Piper Sandler lowered their price objective on shares of MarketAxess from $375.00 to $260.00 in a research report on Wednesday, July 5th.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, insider Kevin M. Mcpherson sold 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $274.00, for a total value of $548,000.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 71,899 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $19,700,326. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. 2.00% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

MarketAxess Price Performance

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. American Century Companies Inc. increased its position in MarketAxess by 17,428.1% during the 4th quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 932,496 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $260,064,000 after purchasing an additional 927,176 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in MarketAxess by 18.3% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,928,679 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,537,253,000 after purchasing an additional 608,107 shares during the period. Norges Bank purchased a new position in MarketAxess during the 4th quarter valued at about $110,636,000. Eagle Asset Management Inc. increased its position in MarketAxess by 138.8% during the 4th quarter. Eagle Asset Management Inc. now owns 627,692 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $178,810,000 after purchasing an additional 364,829 shares during the period. Finally, Artisan Partners Limited Partnership boosted its holdings in shares of MarketAxess by 586.7% in the 1st quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership now owns 403,810 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $158,007,000 after buying an additional 345,005 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 96.48% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:MKTX opened at $255.30 on Friday. MarketAxess has a 1-year low of $217.44 and a 1-year high of $399.78. The company has a market capitalization of $9.62 billion, a P/E ratio of 37.00 and a beta of 0.76. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $272.07 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $319.55.

MarketAxess (NASDAQ:MKTX – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 26th. The financial services provider reported $1.96 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.90 by $0.06. MarketAxess had a net margin of 35.23% and a return on equity of 24.55%. The business had revenue of $203.20 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $200.36 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.73 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that MarketAxess will post 7.24 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

MarketAxess Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, May 24th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, May 10th were paid a $0.72 dividend. This represents a $2.88 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.13%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, May 9th. MarketAxess’s dividend payout ratio is currently 41.74%.

About MarketAxess

MarketAxess Holdings Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates an electronic trading platform for institutional investor and broker-dealer companies worldwide. It offers the access to liquidity in the U.S. investment-grade bonds, U.S. high-yield bonds, and U.S. Treasuries, as well as municipal bonds, emerging market debts, Eurobonds, and other fixed-income securities.

See Also

