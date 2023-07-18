Brokerages Set Telefónica, S.A. (NYSE:TEF) PT at $3.60

Telefónica, S.A. (NYSE:TEF – Get Free Report) has earned an average rating of “Hold” from the six analysts that are presently covering the stock, MarketBeat.com reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 1 year target price among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $3.60.

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on TEF shares. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Telefónica from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Saturday, May 20th. TheStreet upgraded shares of Telefónica from a “c” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Friday, May 5th. Finally, BNP Paribas upgraded shares of Telefónica from an “underperform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 30th.

Shares of NYSE TEF opened at $4.06 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $4.08 and a 200-day simple moving average of $4.09. The stock has a market capitalization of $23.45 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.92, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.53 and a beta of 0.61. The company has a quick ratio of 0.82, a current ratio of 0.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.13. Telefónica has a 52 week low of $3.10 and a 52 week high of $4.80.

Telefónica ( NYSE:TEF Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, May 11th. The utilities provider reported $0.10 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.06 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $10.78 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $9.68 billion. Telefónica had a net margin of 3.92% and a return on equity of 6.14%. On average, equities analysts predict that Telefónica will post 0.37 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Bank of America Corp DE lifted its stake in Telefónica by 44.1% in the first quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 9,594,897 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $41,066,000 after acquiring an additional 2,934,188 shares during the last quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership increased its stake in Telefónica by 32.1% in the 1st quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 6,943,536 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $33,329,000 after buying an additional 1,689,076 shares during the period. Pacer Advisors Inc. increased its stake in Telefónica by 107.5% in the 4th quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 3,076,620 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $10,984,000 after buying an additional 1,594,259 shares during the period. Royal Bank of Canada increased its stake in Telefónica by 1,698.8% in the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 1,556,143 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $7,469,000 after buying an additional 1,469,632 shares during the period. Finally, Jane Street Group LLC boosted its position in shares of Telefónica by 146.4% during the 3rd quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 2,114,241 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $6,850,000 after purchasing an additional 1,256,172 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 1.22% of the company’s stock.

Telefónica, SA, together with its subsidiaries, provides telecommunications services in Europe and Latin America. The company's mobile and related services and products comprise mobile voice, value added, mobile data and Internet, wholesale, corporate, roaming, fixed wireless, and trunking and paging services.

