Brokerages Set Ferguson plc (NASDAQ:FERG) Target Price at $4,142.63

Ferguson plc (NASDAQ:FERG – Get Free Report) has been given a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” by the nine ratings firms that are presently covering the stock, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 1 year target price among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $4,142.63.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on FERG shares. TheStreet lowered Ferguson from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Friday, June 23rd. Jefferies Financial Group upgraded Ferguson from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 9th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price objective on Ferguson from $150.00 to $159.00 in a research note on Wednesday, June 7th. William Blair initiated coverage on Ferguson in a research report on Friday, July 7th. They set an “outperform” rating on the stock. Finally, Truist Financial increased their price target on Ferguson from $160.00 to $167.00 in a research report on Wednesday, June 7th.

Ferguson stock opened at $159.57 on Friday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $150.43 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $141.88. The company has a quick ratio of 0.94, a current ratio of 1.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83. Ferguson has a 12 month low of $99.16 and a 12 month high of $162.79.

Ferguson ( NASDAQ:FERG Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, June 6th. The company reported $2.20 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.16 by $0.04. Ferguson had a return on equity of 42.96% and a net margin of 6.31%. The company had revenue of $7.14 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.09 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $2.50 EPS. The company’s revenue was down 2.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts predict that Ferguson will post 9.58 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 4th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 16th will be given a $0.75 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 15th. This represents a $3.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.88%. Ferguson’s payout ratio is 33.37%.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Inspire Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Ferguson by 3.8% in the 1st quarter. Inspire Advisors LLC now owns 2,155 shares of the company’s stock valued at $288,000 after purchasing an additional 78 shares during the period. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. lifted its stake in shares of Ferguson by 12.4% in the 4th quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 752 shares of the company’s stock valued at $94,000 after purchasing an additional 83 shares during the period. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC raised its stake in Ferguson by 1.7% during the 1st quarter. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC now owns 5,833 shares of the company’s stock worth $780,000 after buying an additional 100 shares during the period. Baird Financial Group Inc. lifted its holdings in Ferguson by 1.6% during the fourth quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 6,375 shares of the company’s stock worth $809,000 after acquiring an additional 103 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Connable Office Inc. lifted its holdings in Ferguson by 1.8% during the fourth quarter. Connable Office Inc. now owns 5,756 shares of the company’s stock worth $731,000 after acquiring an additional 104 shares in the last quarter.

Ferguson plc distributes plumbing and heating products in the United States and Canada. It offers plumbing and heating solutions to customers in the residential, commercial, civil/infrastructure, and industrial end markets. The company also provides expertise, solutions, and products, including infrastructure, plumbing, appliances, fire, fabrication, and others, as well as heating, ventilation, and air conditioning products under the Ferguson brand name.

