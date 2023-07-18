Campbell Soup (NYSE:CPB) Receives $50.83 Average Price Target from Brokerages

Shares of Campbell Soup (NYSE:CPB – Get Free Report) have been given a consensus recommendation of “Reduce” by the nine research firms that are covering the stock, Marketbeat.com reports. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation and seven have assigned a hold recommendation to the company. The average twelve-month price target among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $50.83.

Several research analysts have issued reports on CPB shares. Evercore ISI reduced their price objective on Campbell Soup from $55.00 to $53.00 in a report on Thursday, June 8th. Piper Sandler cut their price target on Campbell Soup from $52.00 to $50.00 in a research note on Monday, June 26th. StockNews.com downgraded Campbell Soup from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 8th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their price target on Campbell Soup from $53.00 to $52.00 in a research note on Monday, June 12th. Finally, Barclays cut their price target on Campbell Soup from $53.00 to $50.00 in a research note on Thursday, June 8th.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Campbell Soup

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in CPB. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust grew its holdings in shares of Campbell Soup by 149.8% in the 1st quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 597 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 358 shares in the last quarter. Gradient Investments LLC grew its holdings in shares of Campbell Soup by 77.7% in the 1st quarter. Gradient Investments LLC now owns 519 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after acquiring an additional 227 shares in the last quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Morgan Stanley Securities Co. Ltd. bought a new position in shares of Campbell Soup in the 4th quarter valued at about $32,000. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd acquired a new stake in Campbell Soup in the 4th quarter valued at about $37,000. Finally, Altshuler Shaham Ltd acquired a new stake in Campbell Soup in the 1st quarter valued at about $43,000. Institutional investors own 50.00% of the company’s stock.

Campbell Soup Stock Down 1.0 %

Shares of CPB opened at $44.93 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $13.39 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.21, a PEG ratio of 4.46 and a beta of 0.33. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.25, a current ratio of 0.92 and a quick ratio of 0.36. Campbell Soup has a one year low of $44.76 and a one year high of $57.78. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $48.60 and its 200-day simple moving average is $51.87.

Campbell Soup (NYSE:CPB – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, June 7th. The company reported $0.68 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.65 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $2.23 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.23 billion. Campbell Soup had a return on equity of 26.31% and a net margin of 8.46%. Campbell Soup’s revenue was up 4.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.70 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Campbell Soup will post 3 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Campbell Soup Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 31st. Shareholders of record on Thursday, July 6th will be issued a dividend of $0.37 per share. This represents a $1.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.29%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, July 5th. Campbell Soup’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 56.71%.

Campbell Soup Company Profile

Campbell Soup Company, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and markets food and beverage products in the United States and internationally. The company operates through Meals & Beverages and Snacks segments. The Meals & Beverages segment engages in the retail and foodservice businesses in the United States and Canada.

See Also

