Analysts Set Brunswick Co. (NYSE:BC) Price Target at $101.33

Shares of Brunswick Co. (NYSE:BC – Get Free Report) have received a consensus recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the thirteen brokerages that are covering the firm, Marketbeat.com reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold recommendation and twelve have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 12-month price objective among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $101.33.

BC has been the topic of several recent research reports. KeyCorp initiated coverage on Brunswick in a research report on Wednesday, April 19th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $100.00 price objective on the stock. Raymond James reduced their price objective on Brunswick from $100.00 to $94.00 in a research report on Friday, April 28th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Brunswick in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Truist Financial dropped their target price on Brunswick from $105.00 to $100.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday. Finally, Citigroup dropped their target price on Brunswick from $106.00 to $100.00 in a report on Monday, June 26th.

Brunswick Price Performance

Shares of NYSE BC opened at $84.63 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.98 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.20 and a beta of 1.54. The company has a quick ratio of 0.81, a current ratio of 1.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.17. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $81.98 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $82.28. Brunswick has a twelve month low of $64.55 and a twelve month high of $93.15.

Brunswick Dividend Announcement

Brunswick ( NYSE:BC Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, April 27th. The company reported $2.57 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.36 by $0.21. The business had revenue of $1.74 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.71 billion. Brunswick had a return on equity of 36.65% and a net margin of 8.97%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 2.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $2.53 EPS. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Brunswick will post 10.36 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 15th. Investors of record on Monday, May 15th were given a dividend of $0.40 per share. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.89%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 12th. Brunswick’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 19.28%.

Insider Activity at Brunswick

In related news, VP Brenna Preisser sold 1,309 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $76.21, for a total transaction of $99,758.89. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 52,174 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,976,180.54. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In other Brunswick news, Director Nancy E. Cooper sold 327 shares of Brunswick stock in a transaction on Monday, May 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $86.23, for a total value of $28,197.21. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 20,499 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,767,628.77. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, VP Brenna Preisser sold 1,309 shares of Brunswick stock in a transaction on Friday, May 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $76.21, for a total value of $99,758.89. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 52,174 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,976,180.54. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 14,636 shares of company stock valued at $1,186,156 in the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 0.74% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of Brunswick

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Ruedi Wealth Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Brunswick in the 4th quarter worth $31,000. Fred Alger Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Brunswick in the 1st quarter worth $40,000. Bartlett & Co. LLC increased its holdings in shares of Brunswick by 246.7% in the 2nd quarter. Bartlett & Co. LLC now owns 520 shares of the company’s stock worth $45,000 after purchasing an additional 370 shares in the last quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. increased its holdings in shares of Brunswick by 104.7% in the 4th quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 520 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,000 after purchasing an additional 266 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Neo Ivy Capital Management bought a new stake in shares of Brunswick in the 2nd quarter worth $46,000. Institutional investors own 93.12% of the company’s stock.

Brunswick Company Profile

Brunswick Corporation designs, manufactures, and markets recreation products worldwide. It operates through three segments: Propulsion, Parts & Accessories, and Boat. The Propulsion segment provides outboard, sterndrive, and inboard engines for independent boat builders and governments through marine dealers and distributors, specialty marine retailers, and marine service centers; and propulsion-related controls, rigging, and propellers to original equipment manufacturers and aftermarket retailers, distributors, and distribution businesses.

See Also

