Orla Mining Ltd. to Post FY2023 Earnings of $0.16 Per Share, Cormark Forecasts (TSE:OLA)

Orla Mining Ltd. (TSE:OLA – Free Report) – Cormark increased their FY2023 earnings per share estimates for Orla Mining in a research report issued on Thursday, July 13th. Cormark analyst R. Gray now expects that the company will post earnings per share of $0.16 for the year, up from their prior estimate of $0.15. The consensus estimate for Orla Mining’s current full-year earnings is $0.21 per share.

A number of other brokerages have also commented on OLA. Scotiabank raised their price target on Orla Mining from C$6.25 to C$6.75 in a report on Wednesday, April 12th. CIBC raised their price target on Orla Mining from C$7.00 to C$7.25 in a report on Friday. Finally, TD Securities raised their price target on Orla Mining from C$7.00 to C$8.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 5th.

OLA stock opened at C$6.16 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of C$1.93 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 36.24 and a beta of 1.43. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 34.62, a quick ratio of 1.22 and a current ratio of 1.73. Orla Mining has a 1 year low of C$3.16 and a 1 year high of C$6.90. The stock’s fifty day moving average is C$5.20 and its two-hundred day moving average is C$4.31.

Orla Mining (TSE:OLA – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, May 11th. The company reported C$0.05 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of C$0.04 by C$0.01. The company had revenue of C$69.14 million for the quarter. Orla Mining had a return on equity of 12.99% and a net margin of 19.65%.

In related news, Director Timothy Quentin Haldane sold 22,000 shares of Orla Mining stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of C$5.80, for a total transaction of C$127,600.00. Corporate insiders own 34.29% of the company’s stock.

Orla Mining Ltd. acquires, explores, operates, and develops mineral properties. The company explores for gold, silver, zinc, lead, and copper deposits. It owns 100% interests in the Camino Rojo project that consists of seven concessions covering an area of 138,636 hectares located in Zacatecas, Mexico; and Cerro Quema project totaling an area of 14,893 hectares located in the Azuero Peninsula, Panama.

