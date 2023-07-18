Standard Chartered PLC (LON:STAN) Receives GBX 930.83 Average Target Price from Analysts

Shares of Standard Chartered PLC (LON:STAN – Get Free Report) have been given an average rating of “Moderate Buy” by the eight brokerages that are currently covering the company, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and four have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1 year target price among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is GBX 930.83 ($12.17).

Several equities analysts recently commented on STAN shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their target price on Standard Chartered from GBX 890 ($11.64) to GBX 880 ($11.51) and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, April 27th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their target price on Standard Chartered from GBX 1,000 ($13.08) to GBX 970 ($12.68) and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, April 18th. Shore Capital restated a “buy” rating on shares of Standard Chartered in a research report on Wednesday, April 26th. Jefferies Financial Group dropped their price target on Standard Chartered from GBX 1,000 ($13.08) to GBX 980 ($12.81) and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, April 27th. Finally, Barclays reaffirmed an “equal weight” rating and set a GBX 900 ($11.77) price target on shares of Standard Chartered in a report on Friday, April 21st.

Shares of STAN stock opened at GBX 688.80 ($9.01) on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of £19.22 billion, a P/E ratio of 998.26, a P/E/G ratio of 0.35 and a beta of 0.87. Standard Chartered has a 12 month low of GBX 515.60 ($6.74) and a 12 month high of GBX 799.40 ($10.45). The stock has a 50 day moving average of GBX 659.14 and a two-hundred day moving average of GBX 671.99.

In other news, insider Bill Winters sold 17,331 shares of Standard Chartered stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of GBX 597 ($7.81), for a total value of £103,466.07 ($135,285.13). Insiders own 0.38% of the company’s stock.

Standard Chartered PLC, together with its subsidiaries, provides various banking products and services primarily in Asia, Africa, Europe, the Americas, and the Middle East. The company operates through two segments: Corporate, Commercial and Institutional Banking; and Consumer, Private and Business Banking.

