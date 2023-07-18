Brokerages Set Magna International Inc. (NYSE:MGA) Price Target at $63.17

Shares of Magna International Inc. (NYSE:MGA – Get Free Report) (TSE:MG) have earned an average recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the twelve research firms that are presently covering the stock, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and six have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1 year target price among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $63.17.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on the stock. BNP Paribas raised shares of Magna International from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, May 8th. TD Securities raised shares of Magna International from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $62.00 to $64.00 in a research note on Monday, May 8th. Barclays increased their target price on shares of Magna International from $59.00 to $60.00 in a research report on Monday, July 10th. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Magna International in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company increased their target price on Magna International from $51.00 to $52.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, April 10th.

Get Magna International alerts:

Institutional Trading of Magna International

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Bartlett & Co. LLC acquired a new position in Magna International during the second quarter worth $28,000. Tradition Wealth Management LLC raised its position in Magna International by 664.3% during the first quarter. Tradition Wealth Management LLC now owns 535 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after acquiring an additional 465 shares in the last quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp raised its position in Magna International by 96.1% during the first quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 706 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,000 after acquiring an additional 346 shares in the last quarter. Hollencrest Capital Management bought a new stake in Magna International during the fourth quarter worth $43,000. Finally, GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC bought a new stake in Magna International during the first quarter worth $45,000. 60.13% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Magna International Stock Performance

Shares of Magna International stock opened at $59.03 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $16.89 billion, a P/E ratio of 38.84, a PEG ratio of 0.59 and a beta of 1.61. The company has a quick ratio of 0.89, a current ratio of 1.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $54.34 and a 200 day moving average price of $55.71. Magna International has a 52 week low of $45.58 and a 52 week high of $68.92.

Magna International (NYSE:MGA – Get Free Report) (TSE:MG) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, May 5th. The company reported $1.11 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.95 by $0.16. Magna International had a net margin of 1.12% and a return on equity of 10.05%. The firm had revenue of $10.67 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $9.90 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.28 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts expect that Magna International will post 4.93 EPS for the current year.

Magna International Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 2nd. Investors of record on Friday, May 19th were issued a $0.46 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 18th. This represents a $1.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.12%. Magna International’s dividend payout ratio is 121.05%.

About Magna International

(Get Free Report

Magna International Inc designs, engineers, and manufactures components, assemblies, systems, subsystems, and modules for original equipment manufacturers of vehicles and light trucks worldwide. It operates through four segments: Body Exteriors & Structures, Power & Vision, Seating Systems, and Complete Vehicles.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Magna International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Magna International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.