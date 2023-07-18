Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc. (NYSE:CMG) Receives $2,084.68 Average Target Price from Analysts

Shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc. (NYSE:CMG – Get Free Report) have received an average rating of “Moderate Buy” from the twenty-seven ratings firms that are presently covering the company, Marketbeat.com reports. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 12 month price objective among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $2,099.50.

CMG has been the topic of several research reports. Wedbush upped their target price on Chipotle Mexican Grill from $2,200.00 to $2,300.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 21st. Truist Financial upped their target price on Chipotle Mexican Grill from $1,960.00 to $2,270.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 26th. Guggenheim upped their target price on Chipotle Mexican Grill from $1,550.00 to $1,950.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on Chipotle Mexican Grill from $1,600.00 to $1,750.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 26th. Finally, Argus upped their price target on shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill from $2,200.00 to $2,400.00 in a report on Thursday, June 1st.

Insider Buying and Selling at Chipotle Mexican Grill

In other news, insider Laurie Schalow sold 3,658 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $2,066.73, for a total transaction of $7,560,098.34. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 1,637 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,383,237.01. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In other Chipotle Mexican Grill news, insider Laurie Schalow sold 3,658 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $2,066.73, for a total value of $7,560,098.34. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 1,637 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,383,237.01. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO Brian R. Niccol sold 1,086 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $2,138.00, for a total transaction of $2,321,868.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 23,347 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $49,915,886. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 11,396 shares of company stock worth $23,473,949. Insiders own 0.96% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Chipotle Mexican Grill

Chipotle Mexican Grill Stock Up 3.5 %

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of CMG. Versant Capital Management Inc acquired a new position in Chipotle Mexican Grill in the first quarter valued at $26,000. FourThought Financial LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill by 350.0% in the third quarter. FourThought Financial LLC now owns 18 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 14 shares in the last quarter. Elequin Securities LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill in the fourth quarter valued at about $28,000. Heritage Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill by 100.0% in the fourth quarter. Heritage Wealth Management LLC now owns 20 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 10 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Addison Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill by 350.0% in the first quarter. Addison Advisors LLC now owns 18 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 14 shares in the last quarter. 91.91% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NYSE:CMG opened at $2,127.52 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $58.70 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 57.55, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.47 and a beta of 1.32. Chipotle Mexican Grill has a 52 week low of $1,291.63 and a 52 week high of $2,147.52. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $2,068.86 and a 200 day moving average of $1,793.94.

Chipotle Mexican Grill (NYSE:CMG – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 25th. The restaurant operator reported $10.50 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $8.89 by $1.61. The business had revenue of $2.40 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.34 billion. Chipotle Mexican Grill had a return on equity of 45.01% and a net margin of 11.49%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 18.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $5.70 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Chipotle Mexican Grill will post 44.07 EPS for the current year.

About Chipotle Mexican Grill

Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, owns and operates Chipotle Mexican Grill restaurants. It offers burritos, burrito bowls, quesadillas, tacos, and salads. The company was founded in 1993 and is headquartered in Newport Beach, California.

