Brokerages Set Telefónica, S.A. (NYSE:TEF) PT at $3.60

Shares of Telefónica, S.A. (NYSE:TEF – Get Free Report) have earned a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the six brokerages that are currently covering the company, Marketbeat Ratings reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 1 year price target among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $3.60.

Several research analysts have recently commented on TEF shares. TheStreet raised shares of Telefónica from a “c” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Friday, May 5th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Telefónica from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Saturday, May 20th. Finally, BNP Paribas raised shares of Telefónica from an “underperform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, March 30th.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Telefónica

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in TEF. Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Telefónica in the 4th quarter worth about $36,000. AlphaQ Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Telefónica in the 4th quarter valued at about $36,000. Naviter Wealth LLC purchased a new position in Telefónica in the 4th quarter valued at about $40,000. United Capital Financial Advisers LLC purchased a new position in Telefónica in the 4th quarter valued at about $41,000. Finally, First Affirmative Financial Network purchased a new position in Telefónica in the 4th quarter valued at about $43,000. 1.22% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Telefónica Price Performance

Telefónica stock opened at $4.06 on Friday. Telefónica has a 12-month low of $3.10 and a 12-month high of $4.80. The stock has a market cap of $23.45 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.92, a PEG ratio of 0.53 and a beta of 0.61. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $4.08 and a 200 day moving average price of $4.09. The company has a current ratio of 0.89, a quick ratio of 0.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.13.

Telefónica (NYSE:TEF – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 11th. The utilities provider reported $0.10 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.06 by $0.04. Telefónica had a net margin of 3.92% and a return on equity of 6.14%. The business had revenue of $10.78 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $9.68 billion. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Telefónica will post 0.37 earnings per share for the current year.

About Telefónica

Telefónica, SA, together with its subsidiaries, provides telecommunications services in Europe and Latin America. The company's mobile and related services and products comprise mobile voice, value added, mobile data and Internet, wholesale, corporate, roaming, fixed wireless, and trunking and paging services.

