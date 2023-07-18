Analysts Set Ryanair Holdings plc (NASDAQ:RYAAY) Price Target at $46.50

Shares of Ryanair Holdings plc (NASDAQ:RYAAY – Get Free Report) have received a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the eight analysts that are currently covering the stock, Marketbeat reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, six have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The average twelve-month price target among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $46.50.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on RYAAY shares. Royal Bank of Canada started coverage on Ryanair in a research note on Tuesday, June 27th. They set an “outperform” rating for the company. StockNews.com raised Ryanair from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, May 26th. Stifel Nicolaus raised Ryanair from a “sell” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 19th. Finally, Raymond James raised their target price on Ryanair from $115.00 to $128.00 in a research note on Friday, June 2nd.

NASDAQ RYAAY opened at $109.72 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $24.99 billion, a PE ratio of 18.79, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.82 and a beta of 1.44. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $106.25 and its 200-day simple moving average is $97.35. Ryanair has a 1-year low of $55.90 and a 1-year high of $112.75. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51, a current ratio of 0.80 and a quick ratio of 0.80.

Ryanair ( NASDAQ:RYAAY Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Monday, May 22nd. The transportation company reported ($0.73) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.99) by $0.26. Ryanair had a return on equity of 22.51% and a net margin of 11.90%. The business had revenue of $1.98 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.91 billion. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Ryanair will post 7.76 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in RYAAY. Rehmann Capital Advisory Group increased its position in Ryanair by 3.0% during the 1st quarter. Rehmann Capital Advisory Group now owns 4,910 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $463,000 after purchasing an additional 142 shares during the period. LPL Financial LLC boosted its stake in shares of Ryanair by 2.5% during the 2nd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 6,344 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $427,000 after acquiring an additional 153 shares in the last quarter. Baldwin Investment Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Ryanair by 1.8% during the 4th quarter. Baldwin Investment Management LLC now owns 9,208 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $688,000 after acquiring an additional 162 shares in the last quarter. SVB Wealth LLC boosted its stake in shares of Ryanair by 7.8% during the 1st quarter. SVB Wealth LLC now owns 2,805 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $245,000 after acquiring an additional 202 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Truist Financial Corp boosted its stake in shares of Ryanair by 2.0% during the 1st quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 12,270 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $1,157,000 after acquiring an additional 243 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 43.68% of the company’s stock.

Ryanair Holdings plc, together with its subsidiaries, provides scheduled-passenger airline services in Ireland, the United Kingdom, Italy, Spain, Germany, and other European countries. It is also involved in the provision of various ancillary services, such as non-flight scheduled and Internet-related services; in-flight sale of beverages, food, duty-free, and merchandise; and marketing of car hire and accommodation services, and travel insurance through its website and mobile app.

