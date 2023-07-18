Analysts Set Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc. (NYSE:CMG) PT at $2,084.68

Shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc. (NYSE:CMG – Get Free Report) have received an average rating of “Moderate Buy” from the twenty-seven research firms that are currently covering the stock, Marketbeat reports. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty have given a buy rating to the company. The average 1-year target price among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $2,099.50.

CMG has been the subject of several analyst reports. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on Chipotle Mexican Grill from $1,910.00 to $2,025.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday. Wedbush upped their price objective on Chipotle Mexican Grill from $2,200.00 to $2,300.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 21st. TD Cowen upped their price objective on Chipotle Mexican Grill from $2,050.00 to $2,200.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 26th. Argus upped their price objective on Chipotle Mexican Grill from $2,200.00 to $2,400.00 in a research note on Thursday, June 1st. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus upped their price objective on Chipotle Mexican Grill from $1,750.00 to $2,000.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, April 21st.

Chipotle Mexican Grill Price Performance

NYSE CMG opened at $2,127.52 on Friday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $2,068.86 and its 200-day moving average price is $1,793.94. The stock has a market capitalization of $58.70 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 57.55, a PEG ratio of 1.47 and a beta of 1.32. Chipotle Mexican Grill has a 1-year low of $1,291.63 and a 1-year high of $2,147.52.

Insider Buying and Selling at Chipotle Mexican Grill

Chipotle Mexican Grill ( NYSE:CMG Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 25th. The restaurant operator reported $10.50 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $8.89 by $1.61. The firm had revenue of $2.40 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.34 billion. Chipotle Mexican Grill had a return on equity of 45.01% and a net margin of 11.49%. The company’s revenue was up 18.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $5.70 EPS. Equities research analysts anticipate that Chipotle Mexican Grill will post 44.07 EPS for the current year.

In related news, CEO Brian R. Niccol sold 1,868 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, April 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1,999.90, for a total value of $3,735,813.20. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 23,347 shares in the company, valued at $46,691,665.30. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In related news, CEO Brian R. Niccol sold 1,868 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, April 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1,999.90, for a total value of $3,735,813.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 23,347 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $46,691,665.30. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO Brian R. Niccol sold 1,077 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $2,055.00, for a total value of $2,213,235.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 23,347 shares in the company, valued at $47,978,085. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 11,396 shares of company stock worth $23,473,949 over the last 90 days. Company insiders own 0.96% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Chipotle Mexican Grill

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Versant Capital Management Inc purchased a new stake in shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill during the 1st quarter worth about $26,000. FourThought Financial LLC raised its holdings in Chipotle Mexican Grill by 350.0% in the 3rd quarter. FourThought Financial LLC now owns 18 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 14 shares during the last quarter. Elequin Securities LLC acquired a new stake in Chipotle Mexican Grill in the 4th quarter valued at about $28,000. Heritage Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in Chipotle Mexican Grill by 100.0% in the 4th quarter. Heritage Wealth Management LLC now owns 20 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 10 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Addison Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Chipotle Mexican Grill by 350.0% in the 1st quarter. Addison Advisors LLC now owns 18 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $31,000 after acquiring an additional 14 shares during the last quarter. 91.91% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Chipotle Mexican Grill Company Profile

Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, owns and operates Chipotle Mexican Grill restaurants. It offers burritos, burrito bowls, quesadillas, tacos, and salads. The company was founded in 1993 and is headquartered in Newport Beach, California.

