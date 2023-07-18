Brokerages Set MarketAxess Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:MKTX) Target Price at $318.50

Shares of MarketAxess Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:MKTX – Get Free Report) have earned a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the ten analysts that are presently covering the stock, MarketBeat reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, six have assigned a hold recommendation and three have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12-month price objective among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $318.50.
Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price target on MarketAxess from $302.00 to $308.00 in a report on Thursday, April 27th. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on MarketAxess from $341.00 to $344.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 11th. Atlantic Securities cut their price objective on MarketAxess from $368.00 to $315.00 in a research report on Wednesday, July 12th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on MarketAxess in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, Rosenblatt Securities cut their price objective on MarketAxess from $254.00 to $234.00 in a research report on Friday, July 7th.
Shares of NASDAQ MKTX opened at $255.30 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $272.07 and a 200 day moving average price of $319.55. MarketAxess has a 1-year low of $217.44 and a 1-year high of $399.78. The company has a market cap of $9.62 billion, a PE ratio of 37.00 and a beta of 0.76.
The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, May 24th. Investors of record on Wednesday, May 10th were given a dividend of $0.72 per share. This represents a $2.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.13%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, May 9th. MarketAxess’s dividend payout ratio is presently 41.74%.
In other MarketAxess news, insider Kevin M. Mcpherson sold 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $274.00, for a total value of $548,000.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 71,899 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $19,700,326. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. 2.00% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.
A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in MKTX. HighTower Advisors LLC boosted its stake in MarketAxess by 21.4% in the 1st quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 1,210 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $409,000 after buying an additional 213 shares during the last quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of MarketAxess by 95.3% in the 1st quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 4,307 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,465,000 after purchasing an additional 2,102 shares in the last quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS lifted its stake in shares of MarketAxess by 6.6% in the 1st quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 5,088 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,731,000 after purchasing an additional 315 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. lifted its stake in shares of MarketAxess by 15.7% in the 1st quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. now owns 648 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $220,000 after purchasing an additional 88 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cibc World Market Inc. acquired a new position in shares of MarketAxess in the 1st quarter valued at about $317,000. 96.48% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
MarketAxess Holdings Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates an electronic trading platform for institutional investor and broker-dealer companies worldwide. It offers the access to liquidity in the U.S. investment-grade bonds, U.S. high-yield bonds, and U.S. Treasuries, as well as municipal bonds, emerging market debts, Eurobonds, and other fixed-income securities.
