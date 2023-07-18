Brokerages Set MarketAxess Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:MKTX) Target Price at $318.50

Shares of MarketAxess Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:MKTX – Get Free Report) have earned a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the ten analysts that are presently covering the stock, MarketBeat reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, six have assigned a hold recommendation and three have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12-month price objective among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $318.50.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price target on MarketAxess from $302.00 to $308.00 in a report on Thursday, April 27th. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on MarketAxess from $341.00 to $344.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 11th. Atlantic Securities cut their price objective on MarketAxess from $368.00 to $315.00 in a research report on Wednesday, July 12th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on MarketAxess in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, Rosenblatt Securities cut their price objective on MarketAxess from $254.00 to $234.00 in a research report on Friday, July 7th.

Get MarketAxess alerts:

MarketAxess Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ MKTX opened at $255.30 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $272.07 and a 200 day moving average price of $319.55. MarketAxess has a 1-year low of $217.44 and a 1-year high of $399.78. The company has a market cap of $9.62 billion, a PE ratio of 37.00 and a beta of 0.76.

MarketAxess Dividend Announcement

MarketAxess ( NASDAQ:MKTX Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 26th. The financial services provider reported $1.96 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.90 by $0.06. MarketAxess had a return on equity of 24.55% and a net margin of 35.23%. The firm had revenue of $203.20 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $200.36 million. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.73 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.2% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts anticipate that MarketAxess will post 7.24 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, May 24th. Investors of record on Wednesday, May 10th were given a dividend of $0.72 per share. This represents a $2.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.13%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, May 9th. MarketAxess’s dividend payout ratio is presently 41.74%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other MarketAxess news, insider Kevin M. Mcpherson sold 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $274.00, for a total value of $548,000.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 71,899 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $19,700,326. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. 2.00% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Institutional Trading of MarketAxess

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in MKTX. HighTower Advisors LLC boosted its stake in MarketAxess by 21.4% in the 1st quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 1,210 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $409,000 after buying an additional 213 shares during the last quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of MarketAxess by 95.3% in the 1st quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 4,307 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,465,000 after purchasing an additional 2,102 shares in the last quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS lifted its stake in shares of MarketAxess by 6.6% in the 1st quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 5,088 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,731,000 after purchasing an additional 315 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. lifted its stake in shares of MarketAxess by 15.7% in the 1st quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. now owns 648 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $220,000 after purchasing an additional 88 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cibc World Market Inc. acquired a new position in shares of MarketAxess in the 1st quarter valued at about $317,000. 96.48% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About MarketAxess

(Get Free Report

MarketAxess Holdings Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates an electronic trading platform for institutional investor and broker-dealer companies worldwide. It offers the access to liquidity in the U.S. investment-grade bonds, U.S. high-yield bonds, and U.S. Treasuries, as well as municipal bonds, emerging market debts, Eurobonds, and other fixed-income securities.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for MarketAxess Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for MarketAxess and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.