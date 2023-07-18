Brokerages Set Abercrombie & Fitch Co. (NYSE:ANF) Target Price at $30.50

Shares of Abercrombie & Fitch Co. (NYSE:ANF – Get Free Report) have been given a consensus recommendation of “Hold” by the six analysts that are presently covering the firm, MarketBeat Ratings reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 12 month target price among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $30.50.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group lowered their price target on shares of Abercrombie & Fitch from $35.00 to $30.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 9th. Argus raised shares of Abercrombie & Fitch from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $41.00 price target on the stock in a report on Monday, June 12th. UBS Group increased their price target on shares of Abercrombie & Fitch from $28.00 to $32.00 in a report on Thursday, May 25th. Citigroup raised their target price on shares of Abercrombie & Fitch from $24.00 to $33.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 25th. Finally, StockNews.com raised shares of Abercrombie & Fitch from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 13th.

Abercrombie & Fitch Price Performance

ANF opened at $37.42 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42, a quick ratio of 0.86 and a current ratio of 1.44. The firm has a market cap of $1.87 billion, a P/E ratio of 53.46 and a beta of 1.49. Abercrombie & Fitch has a fifty-two week low of $14.02 and a fifty-two week high of $38.21. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $31.93 and a 200 day moving average of $28.66.

Insider Transactions at Abercrombie & Fitch

Abercrombie & Fitch ( NYSE:ANF Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, May 24th. The apparel retailer reported $0.39 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.02) by $0.41. The firm had revenue of $836.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $814.93 million. Abercrombie & Fitch had a net margin of 0.96% and a return on equity of 6.82%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 2.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business earned ($0.27) earnings per share. On average, research analysts expect that Abercrombie & Fitch will post 2.08 EPS for the current year.

In related news, CEO Fran Horowitz sold 120,000 shares of Abercrombie & Fitch stock in a transaction on Monday, July 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.42, for a total value of $4,250,400.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 933,913 shares in the company, valued at $33,079,198.46. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In related news, CFO Scott D. Lipesky sold 7,500 shares of Abercrombie & Fitch stock in a transaction on Tuesday, July 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $36.00, for a total value of $270,000.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 139,418 shares in the company, valued at $5,019,048. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Fran Horowitz sold 120,000 shares of Abercrombie & Fitch stock in a transaction on Monday, July 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.42, for a total transaction of $4,250,400.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 933,913 shares in the company, valued at approximately $33,079,198.46. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 137,838 shares of company stock worth $4,893,292. Insiders own 3.77% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of Abercrombie & Fitch

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co. NY boosted its holdings in shares of Abercrombie & Fitch by 19.9% during the 4th quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co. NY now owns 3,078 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $71,000 after buying an additional 511 shares in the last quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. purchased a new position in shares of Abercrombie & Fitch in the 4th quarter worth about $3,958,000. AE Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Abercrombie & Fitch in the 1st quarter worth about $608,000. Gladius Capital Management LP raised its position in shares of Abercrombie & Fitch by 103.7% in the 4th quarter. Gladius Capital Management LP now owns 10,219 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $235,000 after purchasing an additional 5,203 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Fox Run Management L.L.C. raised its position in shares of Abercrombie & Fitch by 19.4% in the 4th quarter. Fox Run Management L.L.C. now owns 32,314 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $740,000 after purchasing an additional 5,244 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 99.03% of the company’s stock.

About Abercrombie & Fitch

Abercrombie & Fitch Co, through its subsidiaries, operates as a specialty retailer in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Asia, the Asia-Pacific, Canada, and internationally. The company operates through two segments, Hollister and Abercrombie. It offers an assortment of apparel, personal care products, and accessories for men, women, and kids under the Hollister, Gilly Hicks, Social Tourist, Abercrombie & Fitch, and abercrombie kids brands.

