Brokerages Set Applied Materials, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMAT) PT at $135.35

Shares of Applied Materials, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMAT – Get Free Report) have received a consensus recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the twenty-eight research firms that are presently covering the firm, MarketBeat Ratings reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and nineteen have given a buy rating to the company. The average twelve-month price target among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $136.31.

Several research firms have recently commented on AMAT. BNP Paribas downgraded shares of Applied Materials from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $133.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Thursday, April 6th. Needham & Company LLC downgraded shares of Applied Materials from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 14th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Applied Materials in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. B. Riley boosted their target price on shares of Applied Materials from $150.00 to $175.00 in a research note on Monday. Finally, Susquehanna decreased their target price on shares of Applied Materials from $125.00 to $112.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, May 19th.

Applied Materials Trading Up 1.9 %

NASDAQ:AMAT opened at $145.50 on Friday. Applied Materials has a one year low of $71.12 and a one year high of $146.69. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39, a quick ratio of 1.50 and a current ratio of 2.26. The firm has a market cap of $122.66 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.20, a P/E/G ratio of 3.62 and a beta of 1.58. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $134.93 and a 200-day simple moving average of $121.48.

Applied Materials Dividend Announcement

Applied Materials ( NASDAQ:AMAT Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 18th. The manufacturing equipment provider reported $2.00 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.84 by $0.16. The firm had revenue of $6.63 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.37 billion. Applied Materials had a net margin of 24.36% and a return on equity of 52.81%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 6.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.85 EPS. Equities analysts anticipate that Applied Materials will post 7.34 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 14th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, August 24th will be paid a dividend of $0.32 per share. This represents a $1.28 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.88%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, August 23rd. Applied Materials’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 16.89%.

Insider Transactions at Applied Materials

In other Applied Materials news, SVP Teri A. Little sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $142.00, for a total transaction of $1,420,000.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 69,504 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,869,568. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In related news, SVP Teri A. Little sold 10,000 shares of Applied Materials stock in a transaction on Friday, July 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $142.00, for a total value of $1,420,000.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 69,504 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,869,568. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, VP Timothy M. Deane sold 7,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, June 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $137.30, for a total value of $1,029,750.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 100,759 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $13,834,210.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.25% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of Applied Materials

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of AMAT. Relyea Zuckerberg Hanson LLC boosted its position in shares of Applied Materials by 1.3% in the second quarter. Relyea Zuckerberg Hanson LLC now owns 6,377 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock worth $922,000 after acquiring an additional 79 shares during the last quarter. Ignite Planners LLC raised its stake in shares of Applied Materials by 4.0% during the second quarter. Ignite Planners LLC now owns 2,315 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock valued at $323,000 after purchasing an additional 89 shares during the period. CFO4Life Group LLC raised its stake in shares of Applied Materials by 1.2% during the fourth quarter. CFO4Life Group LLC now owns 7,651 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock valued at $745,000 after purchasing an additional 90 shares during the period. U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Applied Materials by 3.2% in the fourth quarter. U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 2,866 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock worth $279,000 after buying an additional 90 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Clear Creek Financial Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Applied Materials by 2.1% in the second quarter. Clear Creek Financial Management LLC now owns 4,543 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock worth $657,000 after buying an additional 92 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 77.96% of the company’s stock.

Applied Materials Company Profile

(Get Free Report

Applied Materials, Inc engages in the provision of manufacturing equipment, services, and software to the semiconductor, display, and related industries. It operates through three segments: Semiconductor Systems, Applied Global Services, and Display and Adjacent Markets. The Semiconductor Systems segment develops, manufactures, and sells various manufacturing equipment that is used to fabricate semiconductor chips or integrated circuits.

Further Reading

