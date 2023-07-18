Brokerages Set Digi International Inc. (NASDAQ:DGII) Target Price at $48.00

Shares of Digi International Inc. (NASDAQ:DGII – Get Free Report) have received a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the six research firms that are currently covering the firm, Marketbeat reports. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a buy recommendation. The average 12 month price objective among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $48.00.

A number of equities analysts have commented on the company. StockNews.com downgraded Digi International from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, May 26th. Westpark Capital assumed coverage on Digi International in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Digi International

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of DGII. Ameriprise Financial Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Digi International by 32.2% in the first quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 213,449 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $7,189,000 after buying an additional 51,972 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Digi International by 5.7% in the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 688,060 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $23,174,000 after buying an additional 37,408 shares during the period. State of Tennessee Treasury Department lifted its stake in shares of Digi International by 31.0% in the first quarter. State of Tennessee Treasury Department now owns 22,240 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $749,000 after buying an additional 5,262 shares during the period. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SNC lifted its stake in shares of Digi International by 31.5% in the first quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SNC now owns 24,470 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $824,000 after buying an additional 5,856 shares during the period. Finally, Wellington Shields & Co. LLC raised its position in Digi International by 6.1% in the first quarter. Wellington Shields & Co. LLC now owns 15,888 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $535,000 after purchasing an additional 910 shares in the last quarter. 92.87% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Digi International Trading Up 1.5 %

NASDAQ:DGII opened at $42.25 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average is $36.93 and its two-hundred day moving average is $34.81. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41, a current ratio of 2.02 and a quick ratio of 1.03. Digi International has a 12 month low of $24.84 and a 12 month high of $43.68. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.52 billion, a PE ratio of 56.33, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.17 and a beta of 1.24.

Digi International (NASDAQ:DGII – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, May 4th. The technology company reported $0.43 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.39 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $111.14 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $106.59 million. Digi International had a return on equity of 11.98% and a net margin of 6.29%. Research analysts predict that Digi International will post 1.7 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Digi International

Digi International Inc provides business and mission-critical Internet of Things (IoT) products, services, and solutions in the United States and internationally. The company operates in two segments, IoT Products & Services and IoT Solutions. It offers cellular routers for mission-critical wireless connectivity; cellular modules to embed cellular communications abilities into the products to deploy and manage intelligent and secure cellular connected products; console servers to provide secure and remote access to network equipment in data centers and at edge locations; and radio frequency products, including embedded wireless modules, off-the-shelf gateways, modems, and adapters under the Digi XBee brand.

