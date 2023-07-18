Brokerages Set Standard Chartered PLC (LON:STAN) PT at GBX 930.83

Standard Chartered PLC (LON:STAN – Get Free Report) has received a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” from the eight analysts that are covering the firm, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and four have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12-month target price among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is GBX 930.83 ($12.17).

Several equities analysts recently commented on STAN shares. Shore Capital restated a “buy” rating on shares of Standard Chartered in a research report on Wednesday, April 26th. Berenberg Bank restated a “buy” rating and set a GBX 1,000 ($13.08) target price on shares of Standard Chartered in a research report on Wednesday, July 5th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their target price on Standard Chartered from GBX 890 ($11.64) to GBX 880 ($11.51) and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, April 27th. Jefferies Financial Group cut their target price on Standard Chartered from GBX 1,000 ($13.08) to GBX 980 ($12.81) and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, April 27th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price target on Standard Chartered from GBX 1,000 ($13.08) to GBX 970 ($12.68) and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, April 18th.

In other news, insider Bill Winters sold 17,331 shares of Standard Chartered stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of GBX 597 ($7.81), for a total value of £103,466.07 ($135,285.13). Insiders own 0.38% of the company’s stock.

Shares of STAN stock opened at GBX 688.80 ($9.01) on Friday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of GBX 659.14 and a two-hundred day moving average of GBX 671.99. Standard Chartered has a 12 month low of GBX 515.60 ($6.74) and a 12 month high of GBX 799.40 ($10.45). The company has a market capitalization of £19.22 billion, a P/E ratio of 998.26, a P/E/G ratio of 0.35 and a beta of 0.87.

Standard Chartered PLC, together with its subsidiaries, provides various banking products and services primarily in Asia, Africa, Europe, the Americas, and the Middle East. The company operates through two segments: Corporate, Commercial and Institutional Banking; and Consumer, Private and Business Banking.

