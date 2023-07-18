PPG Industries, Inc. (NYSE:PPG) Receives $151.47 Average Target Price from Analysts

Shares of PPG Industries, Inc. (NYSE:PPG – Get Free Report) have been assigned an average rating of “Hold” from the seventeen analysts that are presently covering the stock, Marketbeat reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, seven have given a hold recommendation and nine have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1 year price target among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $151.47.

Several research analysts recently issued reports on PPG shares. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price target on shares of PPG Industries from $150.00 to $145.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 25th. BMO Capital Markets raised their price objective on shares of PPG Industries from $151.00 to $158.00 in a report on Tuesday, April 25th. Robert W. Baird raised their price objective on shares of PPG Industries from $150.00 to $160.00 in a report on Monday, April 24th. Barclays raised their price objective on shares of PPG Industries from $142.00 to $150.00 in a report on Monday, April 24th. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on shares of PPG Industries from $140.00 to $143.00 in a report on Monday, April 24th.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On PPG Industries

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in PPG. WFA of San Diego LLC acquired a new stake in shares of PPG Industries during the fourth quarter worth $25,000. Harbour Investments Inc. raised its holdings in shares of PPG Industries by 84.9% during the first quarter. Harbour Investments Inc. now owns 220 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $29,000 after acquiring an additional 101 shares during the period. Riverview Trust Co raised its holdings in shares of PPG Industries by 81.7% during the fourth quarter. Riverview Trust Co now owns 238 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 107 shares during the period. Clear Street Markets LLC acquired a new stake in shares of PPG Industries during the fourth quarter worth $30,000. Finally, Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV raised its holdings in shares of PPG Industries by 90.6% during the first quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 242 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $32,000 after acquiring an additional 115 shares during the period. 78.95% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

PPG Industries Stock Up 1.0 %

NYSE PPG opened at $151.20 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.98, a quick ratio of 1.15 and a current ratio of 1.68. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $141.66 and a 200 day simple moving average of $135.34. PPG Industries has a twelve month low of $107.40 and a twelve month high of $152.50. The stock has a market cap of $35.60 billion, a PE ratio of 28.21, a PEG ratio of 1.16 and a beta of 1.19.

PPG Industries (NYSE:PPG – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, April 21st. The specialty chemicals company reported $1.82 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.55 by $0.27. PPG Industries had a net margin of 7.18% and a return on equity of 23.35%. The firm had revenue of $4.38 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.39 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $1.37 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 1.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts forecast that PPG Industries will post 7.3 EPS for the current year.

PPG Industries Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 12th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, May 10th were given a dividend of $0.62 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, May 9th. This represents a $2.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.64%. PPG Industries’s dividend payout ratio is 46.27%.

PPG Industries Company Profile

PPG Industries, Inc manufactures and distributes paints, coatings, and specialty materials worldwide. The company operates through Performance Coatings and Industrial Coatings. The Performance Coatings segment offers coatings, solvents, adhesives, sealants, sundries, and software for automotive and commercial transport/fleet repair and refurbishing, light industrial coatings, and specialty coatings for signs; and coatings, sealants, transparencies, transparent armor, adhesives, engineered materials, and packaging and chemical management services for commercial, military, regional jet, and general aviation aircraft.

Featured Stories

