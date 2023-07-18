Bunzl plc (LON:BNZL) Receives GBX 2,937 Consensus PT from Analysts

Shares of Bunzl plc (LON:BNZL – Get Free Report) have been assigned an average recommendation of “Hold” from the six analysts that are currently covering the stock, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 1 year target price among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is GBX 2,937 ($38.40).

BNZL has been the topic of several research reports. Shore Capital reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Bunzl in a research report on Thursday, June 15th. Jefferies Financial Group restated a “hold” rating and set a GBX 2,950 ($38.57) price target on shares of Bunzl in a report on Monday, May 22nd. Barclays reaffirmed an “underweight” rating and issued a GBX 2,750 ($35.96) price objective on shares of Bunzl in a research report on Thursday, April 27th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada downgraded Bunzl to an “underperform” rating and dropped their price target for the stock from GBX 2,850 ($37.26) to GBX 2,550 ($33.34) in a research report on Wednesday, July 12th.

Bunzl Stock Down 0.5 %

BNZL stock opened at GBX 2,785 ($36.41) on Friday. The stock has a market cap of £9.41 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 1,975.18, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.40 and a beta of 0.47. The company’s 50 day moving average is GBX 3,052.32 and its 200 day moving average is GBX 3,031.87. The company has a current ratio of 1.40, a quick ratio of 0.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 118.76. Bunzl has a 1-year low of GBX 2,603 ($34.04) and a 1-year high of GBX 3,249 ($42.48).

About Bunzl

Bunzl plc operates as a distribution and services company in the North America, Continental Europe, the United Kingdom, Ireland, and internationally. The company offers food packaging, films, labels, cleaning and hygiene supplies, and personal protection equipment to grocery stores, supermarkets, and convenience stores.

