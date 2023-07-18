Pine Cliff Energy Ltd. (TSE:PNE) Forecasted to Post FY2023 Earnings of $0.03 Per Share

Pine Cliff Energy Ltd. (TSE:PNE – Free Report) – Analysts at Stifel Firstegy boosted their FY2023 earnings estimates for Pine Cliff Energy in a report issued on Thursday, July 13th. Stifel Firstegy analyst C. Kwong now expects that the company will earn $0.03 per share for the year, up from their prior forecast of $0.02. Stifel Firstegy has a “Hold” rating on the stock. The consensus estimate for Pine Cliff Energy’s current full-year earnings is $0.02 per share. Stifel Firstegy also issued estimates for Pine Cliff Energy’s FY2024 earnings at $0.05 EPS.

Get Pine Cliff Energy alerts:

Pine Cliff Energy (TSE:PNE – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 2nd. The company reported C$0.01 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of C$0.02 by C($0.01). The company had revenue of C$48.68 million for the quarter. Pine Cliff Energy had a net margin of 37.38% and a return on equity of 103.85%.

Pine Cliff Energy Stock Up 1.4 %

A number of other brokerages also recently weighed in on PNE. Stifel Nicolaus lowered their price objective on shares of Pine Cliff Energy from C$1.80 to C$1.70 in a research report on Wednesday, May 3rd. Canaccord Genuity Group decreased their price target on shares of Pine Cliff Energy from C$1.85 to C$1.60 in a research report on Wednesday, March 29th.

Shares of Pine Cliff Energy stock opened at C$1.49 on Monday. The company has a market cap of C$524.39 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.52 and a beta of 0.78. The company’s 50 day moving average is C$1.40 and its 200 day moving average is C$1.36. Pine Cliff Energy has a twelve month low of C$1.18 and a twelve month high of C$2.01. The company has a quick ratio of 1.48, a current ratio of 2.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.99.

Pine Cliff Energy Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 31st. Shareholders of record on Friday, July 14th will be given a $0.011 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, July 13th. This represents a $0.13 annualized dividend and a yield of 8.86%. Pine Cliff Energy’s payout ratio is presently 48.15%.

About Pine Cliff Energy

(Get Free Report)

Pine Cliff Energy Ltd. engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, and production of oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids in the Western Canadian Sedimentary Basin. The company primarily holds interest in oil and gas properties in the Southern Alberta, Southern Saskatchewan, and Edson areas, as well as in the Viking and Ghost Pine area of Central Alberta.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Pine Cliff Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Pine Cliff Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.