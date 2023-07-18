FY2023 EPS Estimates for Parex Resources Inc. Increased by Analyst (TSE:PXT)

Parex Resources Inc. (TSE:PXT – Free Report) – Stifel Firstegy lifted their FY2023 earnings per share estimates for shares of Parex Resources in a report released on Thursday, July 13th. Stifel Firstegy analyst C. Kwong now forecasts that the company will earn $5.73 per share for the year, up from their previous estimate of $5.64. The consensus estimate for Parex Resources’ current full-year earnings is $5.02 per share. Stifel Firstegy also issued estimates for Parex Resources’ FY2024 earnings at $6.10 EPS.

Get Parex Resources alerts:

Parex Resources (TSE:PXT – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 10th. The company reported C$1.30 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of C$0.84 by C$0.46. The company had revenue of C$444.55 million during the quarter. Parex Resources had a return on equity of 35.19% and a net margin of 45.00%.

Parex Resources Stock Performance

Several other analysts have also weighed in on PXT. Barclays lifted their price objective on Parex Resources from C$29.00 to C$34.00 in a report on Thursday, April 20th. BMO Capital Markets raised their target price on Parex Resources from C$33.00 to C$35.00 in a research report on Thursday, July 13th.

PXT opened at C$26.81 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of C$2.87 billion, a P/E ratio of 3.92, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.21 and a beta of 1.71. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is C$27.43 and its two-hundred day moving average price is C$25.28. The company has a quick ratio of 1.45, a current ratio of 1.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38. Parex Resources has a 12-month low of C$17.81 and a 12-month high of C$30.06.

Parex Resources Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 30th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 30th were paid a $0.375 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, June 14th. This represents a $1.50 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.59%. Parex Resources’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 21.93%.

About Parex Resources

(Get Free Report)

Parex Resources Inc engages in the exploration, development, production, and marketing of oil and natural gas in Colombia. The company's principal land holdings and exploration blocks are in Colombia Llanos and Magdalena Basin. It has 55% working interest in Block LLA-34; 100% working interest in Cabrestero Block; and 50% working interest in Capachos Block and Block VIM-1.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Parex Resources Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Parex Resources and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.