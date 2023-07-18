Brokerages Set Applied Materials, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMAT) Target Price at $135.35

Shares of Applied Materials, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMAT – Get Free Report) have been assigned an average rating of “Moderate Buy” from the twenty-eight research firms that are presently covering the company, Marketbeat Ratings reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and nineteen have given a buy rating to the company. The average twelve-month price objective among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $136.31.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. TD Cowen lifted their price target on shares of Applied Materials from $145.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, May 19th. Stifel Nicolaus upped their target price on shares of Applied Materials from $140.00 to $150.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, May 19th. New Street Research lowered shares of Applied Materials from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, June 16th. Mizuho raised their target price on shares of Applied Materials from $136.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, May 19th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on shares of Applied Materials from $140.00 to $145.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, May 19th.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, VP Timothy M. Deane sold 7,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $137.30, for a total value of $1,029,750.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 100,759 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $13,834,210.70. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other Applied Materials news, VP Timothy M. Deane sold 7,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $137.30, for a total transaction of $1,029,750.00. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 100,759 shares in the company, valued at approximately $13,834,210.70. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, SVP Teri A. Little sold 10,000 shares of Applied Materials stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $142.00, for a total value of $1,420,000.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 69,504 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,869,568. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.25% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Applied Materials

Applied Materials Trading Up 1.9 %

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Applied Materials in the fourth quarter worth $930,505,000. Cowa LLC bought a new position in Applied Materials in the first quarter worth $76,000. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Applied Materials by 79,147.5% during the fourth quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 5,726,422 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock valued at $557,639,000 after acquiring an additional 5,719,196 shares during the period. Providence Capital Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Applied Materials during the first quarter valued at $38,700,000. Finally, Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its holdings in shares of Applied Materials by 53.6% during the fourth quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 12,263,246 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock valued at $1,194,195,000 after acquiring an additional 4,277,485 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 77.96% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:AMAT opened at $145.50 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $122.66 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.20, a P/E/G ratio of 3.62 and a beta of 1.58. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39, a current ratio of 2.26 and a quick ratio of 1.50. Applied Materials has a 1 year low of $71.12 and a 1 year high of $146.69. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $134.93 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $121.48.

Applied Materials (NASDAQ:AMAT – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 18th. The manufacturing equipment provider reported $2.00 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.84 by $0.16. Applied Materials had a net margin of 24.36% and a return on equity of 52.81%. The business had revenue of $6.63 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.37 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.85 earnings per share. Applied Materials’s quarterly revenue was up 6.2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts expect that Applied Materials will post 7.34 EPS for the current year.

Applied Materials Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 14th. Investors of record on Thursday, August 24th will be paid a $0.32 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, August 23rd. This represents a $1.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.88%. Applied Materials’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 16.89%.

Applied Materials Company Profile

(Get Free Report

Applied Materials, Inc engages in the provision of manufacturing equipment, services, and software to the semiconductor, display, and related industries. It operates through three segments: Semiconductor Systems, Applied Global Services, and Display and Adjacent Markets. The Semiconductor Systems segment develops, manufactures, and sells various manufacturing equipment that is used to fabricate semiconductor chips or integrated circuits.

Further Reading

