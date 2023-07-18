FY2023 Earnings Estimate for Spartan Delta Corp. Issued By Stifel Firstegy (TSE:SDE)

Spartan Delta Corp. (TSE:SDE – Free Report) – Stock analysts at Stifel Firstegy increased their FY2023 earnings per share estimates for Spartan Delta in a research note issued on Thursday, July 13th. Stifel Firstegy analyst C. Kwong now expects that the company will post earnings of $0.80 per share for the year, up from their prior estimate of $0.79. The consensus estimate for Spartan Delta’s current full-year earnings is $1.03 per share. Stifel Firstegy also issued estimates for Spartan Delta’s FY2024 earnings at $0.18 EPS.

Several other equities research analysts have also commented on the company. ATB Capital lowered their price objective on Spartan Delta from C$16.50 to C$6.00 in a research report on Tuesday, June 27th. Raymond James lowered their price objective on Spartan Delta from C$19.00 to C$6.50 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, June 22nd. Cormark lowered their price objective on Spartan Delta from C$21.00 to C$18.15 in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. Haywood Securities lowered their price objective on Spartan Delta from C$19.00 to C$6.00 in a research report on Thursday, June 22nd. Finally, BMO Capital Markets lowered Spartan Delta from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and lowered their price objective for the stock from C$6.25 to C$5.50 in a research report on Thursday, July 13th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of C$8.77.

Shares of TSE SDE opened at C$4.41 on Monday. The business’s 50 day moving average price is C$11.26 and its 200 day moving average price is C$13.06. The firm has a market cap of C$755.87 million, a P/E ratio of 1.10 and a beta of 2.45. Spartan Delta has a 52 week low of C$4.33 and a 52 week high of C$16.66. The company has a quick ratio of 0.66, a current ratio of 3.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 11.94.

Spartan Delta (TSE:SDE – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Friday, May 12th. The company reported C$0.49 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of C$0.42 by C$0.07. The firm had revenue of C$316.21 million for the quarter. Spartan Delta had a return on equity of 55.76% and a net margin of 54.05%.

The company also recently disclosed a None dividend, which was paid on Monday, July 17th. Investors of record on Friday, July 14th were paid a $0.10 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, July 13th.

Spartan Delta Corp. engages in the exploration, development, and production of oil and natural gas reserves in the Western Canada. Its assets are located in Montney and Deep Basin. The company was formerly known as Return Energy Inc and changed its name to Spartan Delta Corp. in May 2020. Spartan Delta Corp.

