FY2023 Earnings Estimate for Theratechnologies Inc. Issued By Leede Jones Gab (TSE:TH)

Theratechnologies Inc. (TSE:TH – Free Report) – Stock analysts at Leede Jones Gab reduced their FY2023 earnings estimates for Theratechnologies in a research note issued on Thursday, July 13th. Leede Jones Gab analyst D. Loe now forecasts that the company will earn ($0.36) per share for the year, down from their previous estimate of ($0.33). The consensus estimate for Theratechnologies’ current full-year earnings is $0.02 per share. Leede Jones Gab also issued estimates for Theratechnologies’ FY2024 earnings at ($0.26) EPS, FY2025 earnings at ($0.09) EPS and FY2027 earnings at $0.26 EPS.

Theratechnologies (TSE:TH – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 12th. The company reported C($0.14) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Theratechnologies had a negative return on equity of 1,116.86% and a negative net margin of 59.76%. The firm had revenue of C$23.84 million for the quarter.

Theratechnologies Stock Down 3.6 %

Separately, National Bankshares lowered their price target on shares of Theratechnologies from C$2.25 to C$1.75 in a report on Thursday, July 13th.

Shares of TSE TH opened at C$1.07 on Monday. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of C$1.22 and a 200 day simple moving average of C$1.24. The firm has a market cap of C$103.59 million, a PE ratio of -1.44, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of -8.50 and a beta of 1.52. Theratechnologies has a 1 year low of C$1.00 and a 1 year high of C$3.75. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 562.07, a current ratio of 0.83 and a quick ratio of 0.64.

Theratechnologies Company Profile

Theratechnologies Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of various therapies to address the unmet medical needs in the United States, Canada, and Europe. The company offers EGRIFTA and EGRIFTA SV for the reduction of excess abdominal fat in human immunodeficiency virus (HIV)-infected patients with lipodystrophy; and Trogarzo, a recombinant humanized monoclonal antibody, which is an injection for the treatment of multidrug resistant HIV-1 infected patients.

