FY2023 EPS Estimates for Theratechnologies Inc. (TSE:TH) Reduced by National Bank Financial

Theratechnologies Inc. (TSE:TH – Free Report) – Research analysts at National Bank Financial reduced their FY2023 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of Theratechnologies in a report released on Wednesday, July 12th. National Bank Financial analyst E. Leno now forecasts that the company will post earnings per share of ($0.28) for the year, down from their prior estimate of ($0.14). The consensus estimate for Theratechnologies’ current full-year earnings is $0.02 per share. National Bank Financial also issued estimates for Theratechnologies’ FY2024 earnings at ($0.09) EPS.

Theratechnologies (TSE:TH – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 12th. The company reported C($0.14) earnings per share for the quarter. The business had revenue of C$23.84 million during the quarter. Theratechnologies had a negative return on equity of 1,116.86% and a negative net margin of 59.76%.

Theratechnologies Stock Performance

Separately, National Bankshares lowered their price target on Theratechnologies from C$2.25 to C$1.75 in a research report on Thursday, July 13th.

Shares of TH opened at C$1.07 on Monday. The stock has a 50-day moving average of C$1.22 and a two-hundred day moving average of C$1.24. Theratechnologies has a one year low of C$1.00 and a one year high of C$3.75. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 562.07, a quick ratio of 0.64 and a current ratio of 0.83. The stock has a market cap of C$103.59 million, a P/E ratio of -1.44, a P/E/G ratio of -8.50 and a beta of 1.52.

Theratechnologies Company Profile

Theratechnologies Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of various therapies to address the unmet medical needs in the United States, Canada, and Europe. The company offers EGRIFTA and EGRIFTA SV for the reduction of excess abdominal fat in human immunodeficiency virus (HIV)-infected patients with lipodystrophy; and Trogarzo, a recombinant humanized monoclonal antibody, which is an injection for the treatment of multidrug resistant HIV-1 infected patients.

