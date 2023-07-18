FY2023 EPS Estimates for Theratechnologies Inc. (NASDAQ:THTX) Cut by Leede Jones Gab

Theratechnologies Inc. (NASDAQ:THTX – Free Report) – Research analysts at Leede Jones Gab dropped their FY2023 earnings estimates for shares of Theratechnologies in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, July 13th. Leede Jones Gab analyst D. Loe now forecasts that the company will earn ($0.27) per share for the year, down from their previous estimate of ($0.24). The consensus estimate for Theratechnologies’ current full-year earnings is ($0.22) per share. Leede Jones Gab also issued estimates for Theratechnologies’ FY2024 earnings at ($0.20) EPS, FY2025 earnings at ($0.07) EPS and FY2027 earnings at $0.20 EPS.

Theratechnologies (NASDAQ:THTX – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 12th. The company reported ($0.10) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.06) by ($0.04). The company had revenue of $17.55 million for the quarter.

Separately, National Bank Financial cut their price target on shares of Theratechnologies from C$3.25 to C$2.25 in a report on Thursday, April 13th.

Shares of NASDAQ:THTX opened at $0.83 on Monday. Theratechnologies has a twelve month low of $0.70 and a twelve month high of $2.77. The company’s 50 day moving average is $0.92 and its 200 day moving average is $0.92. The company has a market cap of $80.37 million, a PE ratio of -2.18 and a beta of 1.19.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. HighTower Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Theratechnologies during the 1st quarter worth approximately $34,000. Range Financial Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of Theratechnologies during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Theratechnologies during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new position in shares of Theratechnologies during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC purchased a new position in shares of Theratechnologies during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $50,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 25.41% of the company’s stock.

Theratechnologies Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of various therapies to address the unmet medical needs in the United States, Canada, and Europe. The company offers EGRIFTA and EGRIFTA SV for the reduction of excess abdominal fat in human immunodeficiency virus (HIV)-infected patients with lipodystrophy; and Trogarzo, a recombinant humanized monoclonal antibody, which is an injection for the treatment of multidrug resistant HIV-1 infected patients.

