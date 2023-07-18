AVROBIO, Inc. to Post Q3 2023 Earnings of ($0.24) Per Share, Wedbush Forecasts (NASDAQ:AVRO)

AVROBIO, Inc. (NASDAQ:AVRO – Free Report) – Analysts at Wedbush upped their Q3 2023 EPS estimates for shares of AVROBIO in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, July 12th. Wedbush analyst D. Nierengarten now anticipates that the company will post earnings per share of ($0.24) for the quarter, up from their prior forecast of ($0.57). Wedbush has a “Neutral” rating on the stock. The consensus estimate for AVROBIO’s current full-year earnings is ($1.36) per share. Wedbush also issued estimates for AVROBIO’s Q4 2023 earnings at ($0.12) EPS, FY2023 earnings at $0.43 EPS, Q1 2024 earnings at ($0.12) EPS, Q2 2024 earnings at ($0.12) EPS, Q3 2024 earnings at ($0.12) EPS, Q4 2024 earnings at ($0.13) EPS, FY2024 earnings at ($0.49) EPS, FY2025 earnings at ($0.56) EPS, FY2026 earnings at ($0.60) EPS and FY2027 earnings at ($0.62) EPS.

AVROBIO (NASDAQ:AVRO – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 11th. The company reported ($0.57) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.56) by ($0.01).

A number of other research analysts also recently commented on AVRO. Needham & Company LLC reissued a “buy” rating and set a $6.00 target price on shares of AVROBIO in a research report on Friday, March 24th. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their target price on shares of AVROBIO from $2.50 to $2.00 in a research note on Thursday, July 13th.

Shares of NASDAQ:AVRO opened at $1.50 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29, a current ratio of 5.40 and a quick ratio of 5.40. AVROBIO has a 1-year low of $0.56 and a 1-year high of $1.93. The company has a market capitalization of $66.15 million, a P/E ratio of -0.65 and a beta of 1.52. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $1.03 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $1.06.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in AVRO. Farallon Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in AVROBIO by 321.1% in the first quarter. Farallon Capital Management LLC now owns 3,116,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,116,000 after purchasing an additional 2,376,000 shares in the last quarter. GMT Capital Corp boosted its holdings in shares of AVROBIO by 31.7% in the first quarter. GMT Capital Corp now owns 4,357,859 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,358,000 after acquiring an additional 1,048,000 shares during the period. Natixis acquired a new stake in shares of AVROBIO in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $616,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its holdings in shares of AVROBIO by 75.8% in the second quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 1,555,800 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,431,000 after acquiring an additional 670,700 shares during the period. Finally, BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of AVROBIO by 9.6% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,788,727 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,000,000 after acquiring an additional 332,639 shares during the period. 65.00% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

AVROBIO, Inc, a clinical-stage gene therapy company, develops ex vivo lentiviral-based gene therapies to treat rare diseases following a single dose worldwide. Its gene therapies employ hematopoietic stem cells that are harvested from the patient and then modified with a lentiviral vector to insert the equivalent of a functional copy of the gene that is mutated in the target disease.

