W. R. Berkley Co. (NYSE:WRB) to Post FY2023 Earnings of $4.37 Per Share, Zacks Research Forecasts

W. R. Berkley Co. (NYSE:WRB – Free Report) – Equities research analysts at Zacks Research boosted their FY2023 EPS estimates for shares of W. R. Berkley in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday, July 12th. Zacks Research analyst T. De now expects that the insurance provider will post earnings of $4.37 per share for the year, up from their prior estimate of $4.33. The consensus estimate for W. R. Berkley’s current full-year earnings is $4.42 per share. Zacks Research also issued estimates for W. R. Berkley’s Q4 2023 earnings at $1.22 EPS, Q4 2024 earnings at $1.29 EPS, FY2024 earnings at $5.14 EPS and FY2025 earnings at $6.38 EPS.

W. R. Berkley (NYSE:WRB – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, April 20th. The insurance provider reported $1.00 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.19 by ($0.19). The company had revenue of $2.49 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.53 billion. W. R. Berkley had a return on equity of 17.98% and a net margin of 9.73%. The firm’s revenue was up 10.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.10 earnings per share.

Other equities analysts also recently issued reports about the stock. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price target on shares of W. R. Berkley from $82.00 to $76.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, April 21st. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price target on shares of W. R. Berkley from $79.00 to $77.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, April 21st. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods decreased their price target on shares of W. R. Berkley from $84.00 to $80.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, April 18th. Jefferies Financial Group decreased their price target on shares of W. R. Berkley from $75.00 to $69.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, April 10th. Finally, Evercore ISI decreased their price target on shares of W. R. Berkley from $85.00 to $73.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, April 13th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $77.64.

Shares of NYSE:WRB opened at $60.53 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $15.78 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.56, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.48 and a beta of 0.63. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $58.26 and a 200-day moving average price of $62.93. The company has a current ratio of 0.37, a quick ratio of 0.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41. W. R. Berkley has a 12 month low of $55.50 and a 12 month high of $76.99.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of WRB. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in W. R. Berkley by 55.3% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 24,331,473 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $1,620,232,000 after purchasing an additional 8,664,707 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its stake in shares of W. R. Berkley by 65.6% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 11,940,770 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $795,136,000 after buying an additional 4,732,333 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley lifted its stake in shares of W. R. Berkley by 427.2% in the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 10,899,093 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $790,947,000 after buying an additional 8,831,553 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of W. R. Berkley by 0.8% in the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 4,491,043 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $325,816,000 after buying an additional 35,201 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Invesco Ltd. lifted its stake in shares of W. R. Berkley by 119.7% in the first quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 3,377,556 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $224,911,000 after buying an additional 1,840,475 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 67.96% of the company’s stock.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 30th. Investors of record on Monday, June 26th were given a dividend of $0.11 per share. This is a boost from W. R. Berkley’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.10. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, June 23rd. This represents a $0.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.73%. W. R. Berkley’s dividend payout ratio is presently 11.31%.

W. R. Berkley Corporation, an insurance holding company, operates as a commercial lines writer in the United States and internationally. It operates in two segments, Insurance and Reinsurance & Monoline Excess. The Insurance segment underwrites commercial insurance business, including premises operations, commercial automobile, property, products liability, and general and professional liability lines.

