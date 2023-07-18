Q3 2023 Earnings Estimate for Bristol-Myers Squibb (NYSE:BMY) Issued By William Blair

Bristol-Myers Squibb (NYSE:BMY – Free Report) – Research analysts at William Blair reduced their Q3 2023 EPS estimates for shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, July 13th. William Blair analyst M. Phipps now anticipates that the biopharmaceutical company will earn $2.03 per share for the quarter, down from their previous estimate of $2.04. The consensus estimate for Bristol-Myers Squibb’s current full-year earnings is $8.05 per share. William Blair also issued estimates for Bristol-Myers Squibb’s Q4 2024 earnings at $1.80 EPS and FY2024 earnings at $7.82 EPS.

Bristol-Myers Squibb (NYSE:BMY – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 27th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $2.05 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.98 by $0.07. Bristol-Myers Squibb had a net margin of 15.95% and a return on equity of 51.75%. The company had revenue of $11.34 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $11.50 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.96 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 2.7% on a year-over-year basis.

Bristol-Myers Squibb Trading Down 0.2 %

A number of other research firms have also commented on BMY. SVB Securities assumed coverage on shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb in a research note on Monday, July 10th. They issued a “market perform” rating and a $66.00 price objective on the stock. Daiwa Capital Markets initiated coverage on shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb in a research note on Wednesday, June 28th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $70.00 target price on the stock. HSBC initiated coverage on shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb in a research note on Friday. They set a “reduce” rating and a $56.00 target price on the stock. 51job reissued a “maintains” rating on shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb in a research note on Friday, April 28th. Finally, Bank of America increased their target price on shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb from $82.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, April 21st. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating, seven have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $75.44.

NYSE:BMY opened at $61.82 on Monday. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $64.99 and its 200-day moving average is $68.39. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.10, a quick ratio of 1.28 and a current ratio of 1.42. Bristol-Myers Squibb has a 52 week low of $61.40 and a 52 week high of $81.43. The firm has a market cap of $129.87 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.02, a P/E/G ratio of 1.27 and a beta of 0.43.

Bristol-Myers Squibb Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, August 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, July 7th will be issued a $0.57 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, July 6th. This represents a $2.28 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.69%. Bristol-Myers Squibb’s dividend payout ratio is currently 66.47%.

Insider Activity

In other news, EVP Rupert Vessey sold 50,385 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $67.06, for a total value of $3,378,818.10. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 47,751 shares in the company, valued at $3,202,182.06. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. 0.08% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in Bristol-Myers Squibb by 1.7% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 175,584,734 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $12,169,778,000 after purchasing an additional 2,856,746 shares during the period. Ameriprise Financial Inc. increased its position in Bristol-Myers Squibb by 10.3% during the 1st quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 26,084,266 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $1,807,487,000 after purchasing an additional 2,439,814 shares during the period. Norges Bank purchased a new position in Bristol-Myers Squibb during the 4th quarter valued at $1,873,696,000. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC increased its position in Bristol-Myers Squibb by 114,228.7% during the 4th quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 21,469,785 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $1,544,751,000 after purchasing an additional 21,451,006 shares during the period. Finally, Deutsche Bank AG boosted its holdings in shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb by 7.0% during the 1st quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 19,381,102 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $1,343,304,000 after buying an additional 1,263,969 shares in the last quarter. 74.57% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Bristol-Myers Squibb Company Profile

Bristol-Myers Squibb Company discovers, develops, licenses, manufactures, markets, distributes, and sells biopharmaceutical products worldwide. It offers products for hematology, oncology, cardiovascular, immunology, fibrotic, and neuroscience diseases. The company's products include Eliquis, an oral inhibitor for reduction in risk of stroke/systemic embolism in NVAF, and for the treatment of DVT/PE; Opdivo for anti-cancer indications; Pomalyst/Imnovid indicated for patients with multiple myeloma; Orencia for adult patients with active RA and psoriatic arthritis; and Sprycel for the treatment of Philadelphia chromosome-positive chronic myeloid leukemia.

See Also

