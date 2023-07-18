Q3 2023 Earnings Estimate for Crown Castle Inc. (NYSE:CCI) Issued By Zacks Research

Crown Castle Inc. (NYSE:CCI – Free Report) – Analysts at Zacks Research lifted their Q3 2023 earnings estimates for shares of Crown Castle in a research note issued on Wednesday, July 12th. Zacks Research analyst N. Dass now forecasts that the real estate investment trust will post earnings per share of $1.75 for the quarter, up from their prior forecast of $1.73. The consensus estimate for Crown Castle’s current full-year earnings is $7.25 per share. Zacks Research also issued estimates for Crown Castle’s Q2 2024 earnings at $1.76 EPS, Q3 2024 earnings at $1.74 EPS, Q4 2024 earnings at $1.76 EPS, Q1 2025 earnings at $1.66 EPS, Q2 2025 earnings at $1.68 EPS and FY2025 earnings at $6.84 EPS.

Crown Castle (NYSE:CCI – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 19th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.97 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.85 by ($0.88). The company had revenue of $1.77 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.76 billion. Crown Castle had a net margin of 23.81% and a return on equity of 22.12%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.87 EPS.

Other equities analysts also recently issued reports about the stock. TD Cowen dropped their target price on shares of Crown Castle from $152.00 to $149.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, April 21st. BMO Capital Markets started coverage on shares of Crown Castle in a report on Thursday, July 13th. They set an “underperform” rating and a $113.00 target price for the company. Barclays lowered their price target on shares of Crown Castle from $153.00 to $145.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, April 20th. Moffett Nathanson upgraded shares of Crown Castle from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and lowered their price target for the stock from $161.00 to $155.00 in a report on Thursday, March 30th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on shares of Crown Castle from $159.00 to $151.00 in a report on Tuesday, April 18th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $146.80.

NYSE:CCI opened at $109.97 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 0.52, a quick ratio of 0.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.98. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $114.02 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $127.77. Crown Castle has a twelve month low of $107.62 and a twelve month high of $184.92. The company has a market capitalization of $47.69 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.49 and a beta of 0.64.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 30th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 15th were given a dividend of $1.565 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, June 14th. This represents a $6.26 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.69%. Crown Castle’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 162.18%.

In other Crown Castle news, COO Christopher Levendos sold 14,472 shares of Crown Castle stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $124.04, for a total transaction of $1,795,106.88. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 4,759 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $590,306.36. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. In other Crown Castle news, COO Christopher Levendos sold 14,472 shares of Crown Castle stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $124.04, for a total transaction of $1,795,106.88. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 4,759 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $590,306.36. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, EVP Laura B. Nichol sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $120.97, for a total transaction of $604,850.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 16,782 shares in the company, valued at $2,030,118.54. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 24,472 shares of company stock valued at $3,012,757 over the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 0.39% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. MRA Advisory Group lifted its position in shares of Crown Castle by 12.4% during the second quarter. MRA Advisory Group now owns 2,534 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $289,000 after purchasing an additional 279 shares in the last quarter. New Mexico Educational Retirement Board lifted its position in shares of Crown Castle by 5.0% during the second quarter. New Mexico Educational Retirement Board now owns 21,000 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $2,393,000 after purchasing an additional 1,000 shares in the last quarter. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC lifted its position in shares of Crown Castle by 22.3% during the second quarter. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC now owns 3,443 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $392,000 after purchasing an additional 628 shares in the last quarter. Mcdonald Partners LLC lifted its position in shares of Crown Castle by 5.9% during the second quarter. Mcdonald Partners LLC now owns 5,120 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $583,000 after purchasing an additional 286 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Naples Global Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Crown Castle by 11.8% during the second quarter. Naples Global Advisors LLC now owns 29,723 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $3,387,000 after purchasing an additional 3,133 shares in the last quarter. 89.55% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Crown Castle owns, operates and leases more than 40,000 cell towers and approximately 85,000 route miles of fiber supporting small cells and fiber solutions across every major U.S. market. This nationwide portfolio of communications infrastructure connects cities and communities to essential data, technology and wireless service – bringing information, ideas and innovations to the people and businesses that need them.

