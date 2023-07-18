Q3 2023 EPS Estimates for Murphy Oil Co. (NYSE:MUR) Lowered by KeyCorp

Murphy Oil Co. (NYSE:MUR – Free Report) – Equities researchers at KeyCorp reduced their Q3 2023 EPS estimates for shares of Murphy Oil in a research report issued on Thursday, July 13th. KeyCorp analyst T. Rezvan now anticipates that the oil and gas producer will post earnings per share of $1.04 for the quarter, down from their prior forecast of $1.23. KeyCorp currently has a “Overweight” rating and a $47.00 price objective on the stock. The consensus estimate for Murphy Oil’s current full-year earnings is $4.92 per share. KeyCorp also issued estimates for Murphy Oil’s Q4 2023 earnings at $1.14 EPS and FY2023 earnings at $4.19 EPS.

Murphy Oil (NYSE:MUR – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 3rd. The oil and gas producer reported $1.24 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.95 by $0.29. Murphy Oil had a net margin of 30.08% and a return on equity of 19.42%. The firm had revenue of $841.72 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $777.23 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.73 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 52.2% compared to the same quarter last year.

Other equities research analysts have also issued research reports about the stock. Truist Financial lifted their price objective on shares of Murphy Oil from $56.00 to $60.00 in a report on Monday, June 5th. Piper Sandler decreased their price objective on shares of Murphy Oil from $59.00 to $51.00 in a report on Tuesday, June 13th. UBS Group started coverage on shares of Murphy Oil in a report on Wednesday, April 19th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $45.00 price objective for the company. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on shares of Murphy Oil from $43.00 to $44.00 in a report on Monday, May 15th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group upgraded shares of Murphy Oil from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $41.00 price target for the company in a report on Monday, April 17th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $47.09.

Shares of MUR opened at $39.22 on Monday. Murphy Oil has a 1-year low of $29.13 and a 1-year high of $51.28. The company has a 50-day moving average of $37.28 and a 200 day moving average of $38.57. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.12 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.86 and a beta of 2.36. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34, a current ratio of 0.78 and a quick ratio of 0.72.

In related news, CFO Thomas J. Mireles sold 14,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.14, for a total value of $509,530.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 58,372 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,051,192.08. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Insiders own 6.20% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky boosted its stake in Murphy Oil by 6.8% during the fourth quarter. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky now owns 23,401 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $1,007,000 after buying an additional 1,500 shares during the period. Moody National Bank Trust Division acquired a new stake in Murphy Oil in the 1st quarter valued at $365,000. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. increased its holdings in Murphy Oil by 2.4% in the 4th quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 28,416 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $1,222,000 after purchasing an additional 674 shares in the last quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC acquired a new stake in Murphy Oil in the 4th quarter valued at $279,520,000. Finally, Arizona State Retirement System increased its holdings in Murphy Oil by 3.9% in the 4th quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 41,672 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $1,792,000 after purchasing an additional 1,561 shares in the last quarter. 77.02% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Murphy Oil Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an oil and natural gas exploration and production company in the United States, Canada, and internationally. It explores for and produces crude oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids. The company was formerly known as Murphy Corporation and changed its name to Murphy Oil Corporation in 1964.

