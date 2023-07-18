Zacks Research Brokers Lift Earnings Estimates for Crown Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:CCK)

Crown Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:CCK – Free Report) – Zacks Research raised their Q2 2023 earnings estimates for Crown in a report released on Wednesday, July 12th. Zacks Research analyst M. Das now expects that the industrial products company will earn $1.66 per share for the quarter, up from their previous estimate of $1.65. The consensus estimate for Crown’s current full-year earnings is $6.29 per share. Zacks Research also issued estimates for Crown’s Q1 2024 earnings at $1.41 EPS, Q2 2025 earnings at $2.12 EPS and FY2025 earnings at $7.74 EPS.

Crown (NYSE:CCK – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, April 24th. The industrial products company reported $1.20 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.05 by $0.15. Crown had a net margin of 4.81% and a return on equity of 31.41%. The firm had revenue of $2.97 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.10 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $2.01 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 5.9% compared to the same quarter last year.

Other equities analysts have also recently issued research reports about the stock. StockNews.com cut shares of Crown from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Sunday, June 25th. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price target on shares of Crown from $86.00 to $79.00 in a research report on Monday, March 27th. Citigroup reduced their price target on shares of Crown from $104.00 to $102.00 in a research report on Monday, July 10th. Bank of America reduced their price target on shares of Crown from $106.00 to $101.00 in a research report on Monday, July 10th. Finally, Mizuho upped their price objective on shares of Crown from $103.00 to $108.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 26th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $97.20.

Shares of NYSE CCK opened at $88.70 on Monday. Crown has a 1 year low of $66.00 and a 1 year high of $102.68. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.84, a current ratio of 1.30 and a quick ratio of 0.73. The company’s 50-day moving average is $84.16 and its 200 day moving average is $83.77. The stock has a market capitalization of $10.65 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.46, a P/E/G ratio of 2.84 and a beta of 1.08.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, May 25th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, May 11th were paid a $0.24 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, May 10th. This represents a $0.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.08%. Crown’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 18.90%.

In related news, Director James H. Miller sold 9,300 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $84.86, for a total transaction of $789,198.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 19,801 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,680,312.86. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 0.90% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in CCK. Barnett & Company Inc. grew its holdings in Crown by 1.1% during the 4th quarter. Barnett & Company Inc. now owns 11,575 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $952,000 after purchasing an additional 125 shares during the last quarter. M&T Bank Corp boosted its position in Crown by 3.0% in the 4th quarter. M&T Bank Corp now owns 4,986 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $414,000 after buying an additional 146 shares during the period. Brinker Capital Investments LLC boosted its position in Crown by 1.3% in the 4th quarter. Brinker Capital Investments LLC now owns 12,683 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,043,000 after buying an additional 158 shares during the period. AE Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in Crown by 3.5% in the 1st quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC now owns 5,561 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $460,000 after buying an additional 186 shares during the period. Finally, Mariner LLC boosted its position in Crown by 0.7% in the 4th quarter. Mariner LLC now owns 26,867 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $2,209,000 after buying an additional 192 shares during the period. 90.17% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Crown Holdings, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, supplies rigid packaging products in Pennsylvania and internationally. It operates through Americas Beverage, European Beverage, Asia Pacific, and Transit Packaging segments. The Americas Beverage segment manufactures recyclable aluminum beverage cans and ends, glass bottles, steel crowns, and aluminum caps.

