Q3 2023 EPS Estimates for M.D.C. Holdings, Inc. Increased by Zacks Research (NYSE:MDC)

M.D.C. Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:MDC – Free Report) – Stock analysts at Zacks Research lifted their Q3 2023 EPS estimates for shares of M.D.C. in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, July 12th. Zacks Research analyst S. Mukherjee now forecasts that the construction company will post earnings of $0.66 per share for the quarter, up from their previous forecast of $0.65. The consensus estimate for M.D.C.’s current full-year earnings is $3.59 per share.

Other research analysts have also issued research reports about the company. StockNews.com began coverage on M.D.C. in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Raymond James upgraded M.D.C. from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $55.00 price target on the stock in a report on Friday. Finally, Seaport Res Ptn reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of M.D.C. in a report on Wednesday, June 14th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, M.D.C. has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $36.83.

M.D.C. Trading Down 0.1 %

Shares of MDC opened at $48.75 on Monday. M.D.C. has a 52-week low of $27.04 and a 52-week high of $49.03. The company has a quick ratio of 3.43, a current ratio of 9.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $43.84 and its two-hundred day moving average is $39.74. The stock has a market cap of $3.56 billion, a PE ratio of 7.24 and a beta of 1.39.

M.D.C. (NYSE:MDC – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, May 2nd. The construction company reported $1.08 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.44 by $0.64. M.D.C. had a net margin of 8.99% and a return on equity of 16.34%. The company had revenue of $1.02 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $887.13 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $2.02 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 17.8% on a year-over-year basis.

In related news, CFO Robert Nathaniel Martin sold 13,226 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $41.55, for a total value of $549,540.30. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 299,962 shares in the company, valued at approximately $12,463,421.10. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In related news, Chairman Larry A. Mizel sold 125,330 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $41.45, for a total value of $5,194,928.50. Following the sale, the chairman now directly owns 842,956 shares in the company, valued at approximately $34,940,526.20. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CFO Robert Nathaniel Martin sold 13,226 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $41.55, for a total transaction of $549,540.30. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 299,962 shares in the company, valued at $12,463,421.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 1,664,457 shares of company stock worth $72,700,485. Company insiders own 23.30% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in M.D.C. during the fourth quarter worth about $263,371,000. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in M.D.C. by 1.5% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 6,583,094 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $180,509,000 after purchasing an additional 95,947 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its stake in M.D.C. by 3.9% during the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 5,292,145 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $205,703,000 after purchasing an additional 200,972 shares during the period. State Street Corp increased its stake in M.D.C. by 2.6% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,516,458 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $95,223,000 after purchasing an additional 63,519 shares during the period. Finally, Principal Financial Group Inc. increased its stake in M.D.C. by 12.2% during the first quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 1,823,261 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $70,871,000 after purchasing an additional 197,547 shares during the period. 98.19% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

M.DC Holdings, Inc, through its subsidiaries, engages in the homebuilding and financial service businesses. Its homebuilding operations include purchasing finished lots or developing lots for the construction and sale primarily of single-family detached homes to first-time and first-time move-up homebuyers under the Richmond American Homes name.

