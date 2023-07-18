Equities Analysts Issue Forecasts for Barrick Gold Corp’s Q3 2023 Earnings (NYSE:GOLD)

Barrick Gold Corp (NYSE:GOLD – Free Report) (TSE:ABX) – Analysts at Raymond James increased their Q3 2023 earnings per share estimates for Barrick Gold in a research report issued on Thursday, July 13th. Raymond James analyst B. Macarthur now forecasts that the gold and copper producer will post earnings per share of $0.29 for the quarter, up from their prior forecast of $0.28. The consensus estimate for Barrick Gold’s current full-year earnings is $0.98 per share. Raymond James also issued estimates for Barrick Gold’s Q4 2023 earnings at $0.32 EPS.

Get Barrick Gold alerts:

Barrick Gold (NYSE:GOLD – Get Free Report) (TSE:ABX) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, May 3rd. The gold and copper producer reported $0.14 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.11 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $2.64 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.57 billion. Barrick Gold had a return on equity of 3.46% and a net margin of 1.06%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 7.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.26 earnings per share.

Barrick Gold Stock Performance

A number of other brokerages have also commented on GOLD. Barclays lifted their price target on Barrick Gold from $26.00 to $28.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, April 21st. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their price target on Barrick Gold from $19.00 to $22.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, April 21st. National Bank Financial lifted their price target on Barrick Gold from C$28.00 to C$32.00 in a report on Tuesday, April 18th. Stifel Nicolaus raised their target price on Barrick Gold from C$29.00 to C$30.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 20th. Finally, Laurentian decreased their target price on Barrick Gold from C$5.00 to C$4.70 in a research report on Thursday, May 4th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Barrick Gold presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $22.52.

Shares of Barrick Gold stock opened at $17.36 on Monday. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $15.06 and its 200 day simple moving average is $13.02. The firm has a market capitalization of $30.47 billion, a P/E ratio of 289.33, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 9.80 and a beta of 0.33. Barrick Gold has a 12 month low of $13.01 and a 12 month high of $20.75. The company has a current ratio of 2.71, a quick ratio of 2.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Barrick Gold

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in GOLD. CoreCap Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Barrick Gold in the fourth quarter valued at $25,000. HM Payson & Co. grew its position in shares of Barrick Gold by 58.2% in the second quarter. HM Payson & Co. now owns 1,740 shares of the gold and copper producer’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 640 shares in the last quarter. RFP Financial Group LLC purchased a new position in Barrick Gold during the fourth quarter worth about $30,000. Venturi Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in Barrick Gold during the first quarter worth about $32,000. Finally, Resurgent Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Barrick Gold during the fourth quarter worth about $36,000. 55.45% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Barrick Gold Cuts Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, May 31st were given a $0.074 dividend. This represents a $0.30 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.71%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, May 30th. Barrick Gold’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 666.67%.

Barrick Gold Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Barrick Gold Corporation is a sector-leading gold and copper producer. Its shares trade on the New York Stock Exchange under the symbol GOLD and on the Toronto Stock Exchange under the symbol ABX.



In January 2019 Barrick merged with Randgold Resources and in July that year it combined its gold mines in Nevada, USA, with those of Newmont Corporation in a joint venture, Nevada Gold Mines, which is majority-owned and operated by Barrick.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Barrick Gold Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Barrick Gold and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.