Q2 2023 EPS Estimates for Canadian Pacific Kansas City Limited (NYSE:CP) Raised by Atb Cap Markets

Canadian Pacific Kansas City Limited (NYSE:CP – Free Report) (TSE:CP) – Equities researchers at Atb Cap Markets boosted their Q2 2023 earnings estimates for shares of Canadian Pacific Kansas City in a note issued to investors on Wednesday, July 12th. Atb Cap Markets analyst C. Murray now anticipates that the transportation company will post earnings per share of $0.65 for the quarter, up from their previous estimate of $0.63. The consensus estimate for Canadian Pacific Kansas City’s current full-year earnings is $2.98 per share. Atb Cap Markets also issued estimates for Canadian Pacific Kansas City’s FY2023 earnings at $2.99 EPS, Q2 2024 earnings at $0.89 EPS and FY2024 earnings at $3.74 EPS.

Get Canadian Pacific Kansas City alerts:

Canadian Pacific Kansas City (NYSE:CP – Get Free Report) (TSE:CP) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 26th. The transportation company reported $0.63 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.70 by ($0.07). The company had revenue of $1.68 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.78 billion. Canadian Pacific Kansas City had a net margin of 40.22% and a return on equity of 9.53%.

Canadian Pacific Kansas City Trading Down 1.0 %

Other research analysts have also issued research reports about the stock. Argus raised shares of Canadian Pacific Kansas City from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $92.00 target price for the company in a research report on Tuesday, May 16th. BMO Capital Markets started coverage on shares of Canadian Pacific Kansas City in a research report on Tuesday, April 18th. They issued an “outperform” rating on the stock. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Canadian Pacific Kansas City in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on shares of Canadian Pacific Kansas City in a research note on Tuesday, June 6th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Finally, Credit Suisse Group lifted their price target on Canadian Pacific Kansas City from $81.00 to $87.00 in a report on Wednesday, July 5th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $90.86.

NYSE:CP opened at $79.78 on Monday. Canadian Pacific Kansas City has a 12-month low of $65.17 and a 12-month high of $83.44. The firm has a market capitalization of $74.30 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.42, a P/E/G ratio of 2.75 and a beta of 1.02. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $79.28 and a 200 day simple moving average of $78.14. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46, a current ratio of 0.66 and a quick ratio of 0.56.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Canadian Pacific Kansas City

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of Canadian Pacific Kansas City during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $1,136,503,000. Wellington Management Group LLP raised its position in shares of Canadian Pacific Kansas City by 1,151.2% in the first quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 7,157,741 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $591,239,000 after purchasing an additional 6,585,655 shares during the period. National Bank of Canada FI grew its stake in shares of Canadian Pacific Kansas City by 303.5% in the fourth quarter. National Bank of Canada FI now owns 6,156,627 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $458,817,000 after acquiring an additional 4,630,693 shares during the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its stake in shares of Canadian Pacific Kansas City by 36.6% in the first quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 12,846,580 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $988,417,000 after purchasing an additional 3,443,066 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Barclays PLC lifted its stake in Canadian Pacific Kansas City by 1,054.8% during the fourth quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 2,226,180 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $166,052,000 after purchasing an additional 2,033,408 shares during the period. 65.84% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Canadian Pacific Kansas City Cuts Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 31st. Investors of record on Friday, June 30th will be given a dividend of $0.141 per share. This represents a $0.56 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.71%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 29th. Canadian Pacific Kansas City’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 18.87%.

About Canadian Pacific Kansas City

(Get Free Report)

Canadian Pacific Kansas City Limited, together with its subsidiaries, owns and operates a transcontinental freight railway in Canada and the United States. The company transports bulk commodities, including grain, coal, potash, fertilizers, and sulphur; and merchandise freight, such as energy, chemicals and plastics, metals, minerals and consumer, automotive, and forest products.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Canadian Pacific Kansas City Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Canadian Pacific Kansas City and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.