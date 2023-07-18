Q3 2023 EPS Estimates for Fastenal Cut by William Blair (NASDAQ:FAST)

Fastenal (NASDAQ:FAST – Free Report) – Investment analysts at William Blair dropped their Q3 2023 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of Fastenal in a report released on Thursday, July 13th. William Blair analyst R. Merkel now anticipates that the company will post earnings per share of $0.50 for the quarter, down from their previous estimate of $0.51. The consensus estimate for Fastenal’s current full-year earnings is $1.98 per share. William Blair also issued estimates for Fastenal’s Q4 2023 earnings at $0.43 EPS, FY2023 earnings at $1.97 EPS and FY2024 earnings at $2.06 EPS.

Get Fastenal alerts:

Several other brokerages also recently weighed in on FAST. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on Fastenal from $42.00 to $46.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 5th. Stephens lowered shares of Fastenal from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $60.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Thursday, July 13th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Stifel Nicolaus started coverage on shares of Fastenal in a research note on Monday, April 3rd. They set a “buy” rating and a $61.00 target price on the stock. StockNews.com lowered shares of Fastenal from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 11th. Finally, Robert W. Baird increased their target price on shares of Fastenal from $57.00 to $60.00 in a research note on Friday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Fastenal has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $56.67.

Fastenal Price Performance

Shares of FAST opened at $57.28 on Monday. The business’s 50-day moving average is $56.09 and its two-hundred day moving average is $53.31. The company has a market capitalization of $32.71 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.08, a P/E/G ratio of 3.23 and a beta of 1.19. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06, a quick ratio of 2.13 and a current ratio of 4.26. Fastenal has a fifty-two week low of $43.73 and a fifty-two week high of $59.43.

Fastenal (NASDAQ:FAST – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 13th. The company reported $0.52 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.53 by ($0.01). The company had revenue of $1.88 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.89 billion. Fastenal had a return on equity of 34.63% and a net margin of 15.52%. Fastenal’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.50 earnings per share.

Fastenal Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, August 24th. Investors of record on Thursday, July 27th will be paid a $0.35 dividend. This represents a $1.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.44%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, July 26th. Fastenal’s dividend payout ratio is presently 71.07%.

Insider Activity at Fastenal

In other Fastenal news, COO Terry Modock Owen sold 20,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $56.15, for a total value of $1,123,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 7,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $393,050. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 0.45% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Trading of Fastenal

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Whittier Trust Co. raised its holdings in Fastenal by 4.6% in the 1st quarter. Whittier Trust Co. now owns 4,147 shares of the company’s stock valued at $224,000 after acquiring an additional 184 shares during the last quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Fastenal by 3.6% during the 2nd quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC now owns 5,234 shares of the company’s stock worth $309,000 after buying an additional 184 shares during the last quarter. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. increased its holdings in shares of Fastenal by 1.1% during the 1st quarter. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. now owns 17,837 shares of the company’s stock worth $962,000 after buying an additional 190 shares during the last quarter. Contravisory Investment Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Fastenal by 2.4% during the 2nd quarter. Contravisory Investment Management Inc. now owns 8,311 shares of the company’s stock worth $490,000 after buying an additional 192 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Czech National Bank increased its holdings in shares of Fastenal by 0.3% during the 1st quarter. Czech National Bank now owns 67,235 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,627,000 after buying an additional 193 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 77.24% of the company’s stock.

Fastenal Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Fastenal Company, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the wholesale distribution of industrial and construction supplies in the United States, Canada, Mexico, and internationally. It offers fasteners, and related industrial and construction supplies under the Fastenal name. The company's fastener products include threaded fasteners, bolts, nuts, screws, studs, and related washers, which are used in manufactured products and construction projects, as well as in the maintenance and repair of machines.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Fastenal Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Fastenal and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.