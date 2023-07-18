William Blair Equities Analysts Increase Earnings Estimates for Envestnet, Inc. (NYSE:ENV)

Envestnet, Inc. (NYSE:ENV – Free Report) – William Blair increased their Q3 2023 earnings estimates for shares of Envestnet in a report released on Thursday, July 13th. William Blair analyst J. Schmitt now anticipates that the business services provider will post earnings of $0.36 per share for the quarter, up from their previous estimate of $0.35. The consensus estimate for Envestnet’s current full-year earnings is $1.24 per share.

Get Envestnet alerts:

Other analysts have also recently issued reports about the stock. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Envestnet in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “sell” rating for the company. Raymond James boosted their price objective on shares of Envestnet from $72.00 to $74.00 in a research note on Tuesday, July 11th. Finally, JMP Securities reissued a “market outperform” rating and set a $80.00 price objective on shares of Envestnet in a research note on Friday, June 30th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $65.43.

Envestnet Stock Up 1.4 %

ENV stock opened at $60.76 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.31 billion, a P/E ratio of -28.13 and a beta of 1.25. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.18, a quick ratio of 0.75 and a current ratio of 0.75. Envestnet has a one year low of $41.72 and a one year high of $69.22. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $55.83 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $60.01.

Envestnet (NYSE:ENV – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, May 4th. The business services provider reported $0.26 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.23 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $298.71 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $300.98 million. Envestnet had a negative net margin of 8.90% and a positive return on equity of 7.31%.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Envestnet

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in Envestnet by 0.9% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 5,417,317 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $240,528,000 after buying an additional 49,658 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its holdings in Envestnet by 2.7% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,713,638 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $127,563,000 after buying an additional 44,600 shares in the last quarter. Earnest Partners LLC acquired a new position in Envestnet in the 4th quarter worth $101,951,000. Brown Advisory Inc. lifted its holdings in Envestnet by 0.9% in the 1st quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. now owns 1,379,173 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $80,916,000 after buying an additional 12,672 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Stephens Investment Management Group LLC raised its stake in shares of Envestnet by 0.3% in the 1st quarter. Stephens Investment Management Group LLC now owns 1,330,307 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $78,049,000 after purchasing an additional 4,145 shares in the last quarter.

Insider Activity at Envestnet

In related news, SVP Barry D. Cooper sold 690 shares of Envestnet stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $58.19, for a total transaction of $40,151.10. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 29,175 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,697,693.25. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other news, Director Barbara Turner acquired 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 21st. The shares were purchased at an average price of $54.39 per share, for a total transaction of $108,780.00. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 3,534 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $192,214.26. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, SVP Barry D. Cooper sold 690 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $58.19, for a total transaction of $40,151.10. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 29,175 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,697,693.25. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 11,940 shares of company stock worth $648,291. 9.20% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Envestnet Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Envestnet, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides wealth management software and services in the United States and internationally. It operates through Envestnet Wealth Solutions and Envestnet Data & Analytics segments. The Envestnet Wealth Solutions segment offers Envestnet | Enterprise, which provides an end-to-end open architecture wealth management platform, as well as data aggregation and reporting, data analytics, and digital advice capabilities; Envestnet | Tamarac that provides trading, rebalancing, portfolio accounting, performance reporting, and client relationship management software; and Envestnet | MoneyGuide that provides goals-based financial planning solutions to the financial services industry.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Envestnet Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Envestnet and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.