Zacks Research Weighs in on DaVita Inc.’s Q3 2023 Earnings (NYSE:DVA)

DaVita Inc. (NYSE:DVA – Free Report) – Zacks Research boosted their Q3 2023 earnings estimates for shares of DaVita in a report issued on Wednesday, July 12th. Zacks Research analyst D. Dey now expects that the company will post earnings per share of $1.87 for the quarter, up from their previous estimate of $1.86. The consensus estimate for DaVita’s current full-year earnings is $6.71 per share. Zacks Research also issued estimates for DaVita’s FY2023 earnings at $6.67 EPS, Q1 2024 earnings at $1.56 EPS, Q4 2024 earnings at $1.95 EPS, FY2024 earnings at $7.19 EPS, Q2 2025 earnings at $1.80 EPS and FY2025 earnings at $8.29 EPS.

DaVita (NYSE:DVA – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Monday, May 8th. The company reported $1.58 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.08 by $0.50. The firm had revenue of $2.87 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.84 billion. DaVita had a net margin of 4.40% and a return on equity of 72.08%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.61 earnings per share.

DaVita Stock Performance

Other equities analysts have also issued research reports about the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price target on DaVita from $85.00 to $113.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 9th. Truist Financial increased their price target on DaVita from $100.00 to $115.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 13th. Bank of America increased their price target on DaVita from $86.00 to $96.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 9th. UBS Group increased their price target on DaVita from $91.00 to $100.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 9th. Finally, TheStreet upgraded DaVita from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Monday, May 8th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, DaVita has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $98.75.

DVA opened at $104.53 on Monday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $98.42 and a 200-day simple moving average of $87.39. The firm has a market cap of $9.48 billion, a PE ratio of 19.29, a P/E/G ratio of 1.06 and a beta of 0.93. The company has a quick ratio of 1.14, a current ratio of 1.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.25. DaVita has a fifty-two week low of $65.28 and a fifty-two week high of $105.35.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On DaVita

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in DVA. New Mexico Educational Retirement Board raised its stake in shares of DaVita by 3.9% in the 2nd quarter. New Mexico Educational Retirement Board now owns 2,686 shares of the company’s stock valued at $270,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Glenview Trust co raised its stake in shares of DaVita by 2.1% in the 1st quarter. Glenview Trust co now owns 4,984 shares of the company’s stock valued at $404,000 after acquiring an additional 102 shares in the last quarter. Asset Management One Co. Ltd. raised its stake in shares of DaVita by 0.6% in the 1st quarter. Asset Management One Co. Ltd. now owns 21,946 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,780,000 after acquiring an additional 129 shares in the last quarter. Veritable L.P. raised its stake in shares of DaVita by 4.6% in the 1st quarter. Veritable L.P. now owns 3,026 shares of the company’s stock valued at $245,000 after acquiring an additional 133 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors raised its stake in shares of DaVita by 3.7% in the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 3,860 shares of the company’s stock valued at $437,000 after acquiring an additional 139 shares in the last quarter. 83.78% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other DaVita news, Director Phyllis R. Yale sold 2,196 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $95.26, for a total transaction of $209,190.96. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 13,110 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,248,858.60. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In other news, Director Barbara J. Desoer sold 2,449 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $101.61, for a total transaction of $248,842.89. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Phyllis R. Yale sold 2,196 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $95.26, for a total value of $209,190.96. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 13,110 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,248,858.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 37,502 shares of company stock worth $3,722,146. 1.40% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

DaVita Company Profile

DaVita Inc provides kidney dialysis services for patients suffering from chronic kidney failure in the United States. The company operates kidney dialysis centers and provides related lab services in outpatient dialysis centers. It also offers outpatient, hospital inpatient, and home-based hemodialysis services; operates clinical laboratories that provide routine laboratory tests for dialysis and other physician-prescribed laboratory tests for ESRD patients; and management and administrative services to outpatient dialysis centers.

Featured Stories

