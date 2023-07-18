Innergex Renewable Energy Inc. (TSE:INE) to Post Q3 2023 Earnings of $0.17 Per Share, National Bank Financial Forecasts

Innergex Renewable Energy Inc. (TSE:INE – Free Report) – Analysts at National Bank Financial lifted their Q3 2023 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for Innergex Renewable Energy in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday, July 12th. National Bank Financial analyst R. Merer now forecasts that the company will post earnings of $0.17 per share for the quarter, up from their previous forecast of $0.16. The consensus estimate for Innergex Renewable Energy’s current full-year earnings is $0.25 per share. National Bank Financial also issued estimates for Innergex Renewable Energy’s FY2023 earnings at $0.34 EPS.

Innergex Renewable Energy (TSE:INE – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 9th. The company reported C($0.08) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of C($0.01) by C($0.07). The business had revenue of C$218.33 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$211.90 million. Innergex Renewable Energy had a negative return on equity of 4.72% and a negative net margin of 6.99%.

Several other brokerages have also recently weighed in on INE. CIBC reduced their price target on Innergex Renewable Energy from C$19.00 to C$17.50 in a research report on Friday, April 21st. CSFB cut their price objective on Innergex Renewable Energy from C$20.00 to C$19.50 in a research report on Monday, April 24th. National Bankshares cut their price objective on Innergex Renewable Energy from C$20.00 to C$19.00 in a research report on Thursday, July 13th. Finally, Scotiabank cut their price objective on Innergex Renewable Energy from C$19.25 to C$17.25 in a research report on Wednesday, June 28th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Innergex Renewable Energy presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of C$18.53.

Innergex Renewable Energy stock opened at C$12.94 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.58, a current ratio of 0.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 432.38. Innergex Renewable Energy has a 52 week low of C$12.08 and a 52 week high of C$20.46. The company has a market capitalization of C$2.64 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -40.44, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 20.61 and a beta of 0.30. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of C$13.32 and a 200 day moving average price of C$14.47.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, July 17th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 30th were paid a $0.18 dividend. This represents a $0.72 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.56%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, June 29th. Innergex Renewable Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently -225.00%.

Innergex Renewable Energy Company Profile

Innergex Renewable Energy Inc operates as an independent renewable power producer in Canada, the United States, France, and Chile. It acquires, owns, develops, and operates hydroelectric facilities, and wind and solar farms, as well as energy storage facilities. The company operates through three segments: Hydroelectric Power Generation, Wind Power Generation, and Solar Power Generation.

