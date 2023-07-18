Agios Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:AGIO) to Post Q2 2023 Earnings of ($1.67) Per Share, Zacks Research Forecasts

Agios Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:AGIO – Free Report) – Equities researchers at Zacks Research boosted their Q2 2023 earnings estimates for shares of Agios Pharmaceuticals in a note issued to investors on Thursday, July 13th. Zacks Research analyst A. Chakraborty now anticipates that the biopharmaceutical company will post earnings per share of ($1.67) for the quarter, up from their previous estimate of ($1.74). The consensus estimate for Agios Pharmaceuticals’ current full-year earnings is ($6.14) per share. Zacks Research also issued estimates for Agios Pharmaceuticals’ Q3 2023 earnings at ($1.64) EPS, Q4 2023 earnings at ($1.67) EPS, FY2023 earnings at ($6.45) EPS, Q1 2024 earnings at ($1.57) EPS, Q2 2024 earnings at ($1.55) EPS, Q3 2024 earnings at ($1.56) EPS, FY2024 earnings at ($6.26) EPS, Q1 2025 earnings at ($1.48) EPS, Q2 2025 earnings at ($1.38) EPS and FY2025 earnings at ($5.17) EPS.

Get Agios Pharmaceuticals alerts:

Agios Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:AGIO – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, May 4th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($1.47) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($1.72) by $0.25. Agios Pharmaceuticals had a negative net margin of 1,146.58% and a negative return on equity of 20.23%. The company had revenue of $5.61 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.23 million. During the same quarter last year, the business earned ($1.74) EPS. The business’s revenue was up 574.2% on a year-over-year basis.

Agios Pharmaceuticals Stock Down 0.2 %

Several other analysts have also recently commented on AGIO. SVB Securities reduced their price objective on shares of Agios Pharmaceuticals from $37.00 to $34.00 in a research note on Friday, May 5th. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Agios Pharmaceuticals from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Saturday, June 17th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $37.00.

Shares of NASDAQ AGIO opened at $27.16 on Monday. Agios Pharmaceuticals has a 52 week low of $19.43 and a 52 week high of $34.76. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $26.55 and a 200 day moving average price of $25.91. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.51 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -6.84 and a beta of 0.97.

Insider Activity at Agios Pharmaceuticals

In other Agios Pharmaceuticals news, CFO Cecilia Jones sold 1,597 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $28.36, for a total transaction of $45,290.92. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 3,783 shares in the company, valued at $107,285.88. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. In other Agios Pharmaceuticals news, CFO Cecilia Jones sold 1,597 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $28.36, for a total transaction of $45,290.92. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 3,783 shares in the company, valued at $107,285.88. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, Director Jacqualyn A. Fouse sold 10,718 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, June 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $28.36, for a total transaction of $303,962.48. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 106,966 shares in the company, valued at $3,033,555.76. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 25,471 shares of company stock worth $722,358. 4.24% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in AGIO. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new position in shares of Agios Pharmaceuticals during the second quarter worth $39,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC raised its holdings in Agios Pharmaceuticals by 53.5% in the first quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 2,478 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $57,000 after acquiring an additional 864 shares in the last quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in Agios Pharmaceuticals by 37.9% in the first quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 2,930 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $84,000 after acquiring an additional 805 shares in the last quarter. Caligan Partners LP acquired a new stake in Agios Pharmaceuticals in the fourth quarter valued at $122,000. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC raised its holdings in Agios Pharmaceuticals by 26.2% in the first quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 7,789 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $179,000 after acquiring an additional 1,615 shares in the last quarter.

About Agios Pharmaceuticals

(Get Free Report)

Agios Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, engages in the discovery and development of medicines in the field of cellular metabolism. The company develops PYRUKYND (mitapivat), an activator of wild-type and mutant pyruvate kinase (PK), enzymes for the treatment of hemolytic anemias; and AG-946, a PK activator for treating lower-risk myelodysplastic syndrome and hemolytic anemias.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Agios Pharmaceuticals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Agios Pharmaceuticals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.