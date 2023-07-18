Model N, Inc. Expected to Earn Q3 2023 Earnings of ($0.03) Per Share (NYSE:MODN)

Model N, Inc. (NYSE:MODN – Free Report) – Stock analysts at Zacks Research decreased their Q3 2023 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of Model N in a note issued to investors on Thursday, July 13th. Zacks Research analyst S. Bose now forecasts that the software maker will earn ($0.03) per share for the quarter, down from their previous forecast of ($0.02). The consensus estimate for Model N’s current full-year earnings is ($0.12) per share. Zacks Research also issued estimates for Model N’s Q1 2025 earnings at $0.01 EPS.

Get Model N alerts:

Model N (NYSE:MODN – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, May 9th. The software maker reported ($0.05) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of ($0.05). Model N had a negative return on equity of 6.86% and a negative net margin of 21.90%. The firm had revenue of $62.60 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $59.41 million.

Model N Price Performance

Other equities analysts have also issued research reports about the company. Craig Hallum decreased their target price on Model N from $45.00 to $38.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 10th. Morgan Stanley initiated coverage on Model N in a research note on Monday, March 27th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $43.00 target price on the stock. StockNews.com lowered Model N from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, June 16th. Robert W. Baird reduced their price target on Model N from $45.00 to $40.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 10th. Finally, JMP Securities reduced their price target on Model N from $48.00 to $44.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 10th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $43.20.

MODN opened at $34.62 on Monday. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $32.54 and its 200 day moving average price is $34.46. Model N has a 12-month low of $24.20 and a 12-month high of $43.18. The company has a current ratio of 3.70, a quick ratio of 3.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.03. The firm has a market cap of $1.32 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -25.09 and a beta of 0.70.

Insider Activity

In other news, insider Suresh Kannan sold 5,844 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $28.63, for a total value of $167,313.72. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 167,214 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,787,336.82. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In related news, insider Mark Albert Anderson sold 4,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $34.62, for a total transaction of $155,790.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 197,894 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,851,090.28. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, insider Suresh Kannan sold 5,844 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $28.63, for a total value of $167,313.72. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 167,214 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,787,336.82. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 39,837 shares of company stock worth $1,192,989. 2.30% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in MODN. Fred Alger Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Model N in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $31,799,000. Millennium Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Model N by 1,414.7% in the 4th quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 702,471 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $28,492,000 after purchasing an additional 656,093 shares during the last quarter. Ranger Investment Management L.P. grew its stake in shares of Model N by 193.8% in the 1st quarter. Ranger Investment Management L.P. now owns 647,676 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $21,678,000 after purchasing an additional 427,201 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in shares of Model N by 13.2% in the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,949,847 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $100,973,000 after purchasing an additional 343,775 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Federated Hermes Inc. grew its stake in shares of Model N by 650.9% in the 1st quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 381,376 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $12,765,000 after purchasing an additional 330,586 shares during the last quarter.

About Model N

(Get Free Report)

Model N, Inc provides cloud revenue management solutions for life sciences and high-tech companies. The company offers Global Pricing Management, which minimizes price erosion of products; Global Tender Management that enhances revenue by enabling segmentation and targeting, optimal bid pricing, and post-award tracking; Provider Management, which minimizes rebate overpayments; Payer Management that minimizes revenue leakage and noncompliance of complex contracts; Government Pricing, which optimizes revenue, and reduces the risk of fines and other penalties; and Medicaid that enhances compliance with regulatory requirements and payments of rebate claims on a timely basis and at correct rates for government Medicaid programs, as well as Validata, State Pricing Transparency Management, Advanced Membership Management, and Intelligence Cloud.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Model N Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Model N and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.